Mopani classically arm-twisting govt – Musukwa

MINES minister Richard Musukwa says what Glencore-owned Mopani Copper Mines has done is a classic example of a multinational company wanting to engage into an illegality, at the expense of a very unfortunate incident – COVID-19.

He argues that there is nothing related between the mine’s operations and the coronavirus.

Last Tuesday, April 7, Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) management placed its Nkana (Kitwe) and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has crippled businesses around the world.

The care and maintenance, which has sent over 11,000 workers on forced leave, would be in place for the next three months.

On ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme, Musukwa said: “Mopani doesn’t mean well.”

“Mopani wants to promote illegality and I want to repeat [that] the decision that Mopani has undertaken is illegal. They should halt the process [and] they should reverse all the undertakings they have done and follow the law,” Musukwa said.

He explained that MCM breached the law by not informing the director of mines, 90 days before effecting the care and maintenance.

“After breaking the law, the director of mines informed them to rescind their decision [but] they did not do that. That is also another law which they broke. After that they did not give a 30-day mandatory notification to the workers, they did not give a 60-day notification to the Labour Commissioner and they failed to inform the director of mines safety,” he highlighted.

The minister pointed out that his ministry’s relationship with Mopani and other mining houses was that of a client and a regulator.

He said the government, through his ministry, had been dealing with Mopani, in terms of its re-organisation.

Musukwa said the process of Mopani’s re-organisation had been going on for the last eight to 12 months and that: “they have been giving several proposals to that effect.”

“They had already proposed even before [the] coronavirus that they were putting North Shaft and Mindola Shaft under care and maintenance and we objected. The reason is simple; we sent a technical team which made the assessment and found that these two operations were viable,” Musukwa said.

“As government, we don’t want to be acting irrationally and emotionally – breaking the law with impunity like Mopani is doing. As the government we have the mandate to ensure that we follow the law. We ask Mopani, consistent with the provisions of the mines and minerals Act, to surrender the operations to government. Then we could surrender these operations to various contractors and suppliers who were working in these sites.”

He stressed that the mining firm had been doing re-organisation at staff level, for the last six to 12 months.

“They have actually moved the entire management system that was in place. People who are in charge of Mopani are new! They moved the South Africans and put in Australians and these new people who conducted an audit into the issues of contracts and so these are the people that have now been giving some of this advice that we are seeing,” he explained.

“So, for us these are back-door decisions meant to be propelled at a time such as this one where we have a genuine crisis of the coronavirus.”

Musukwa further indicated that the mining industry in Zambia was run and operated by Zambian mining engineers.

“You’ll be interested to know that at a time of depressed prices in 2008 when Mopani had a challenge, a Zambian mining guru, Mr [Emmanuel] Mutati ran and operated the mine. All the overhead costs and operating costs were reduced to meaningful levels,” he said.

“This is what we expect Mopani to do – if they have a challenge in view of COVID-19, the first stage is to ensure that they cut all their operating costs to ensure that they are sustainable.”

Musukwa said for all intents and purposes, “we expect Mopani to scale down the operations, in terms of the huge portfolio of operation they have undertaken.”

“This is a classical [sic] example of arm-twisting, this is a classical example of a multinational company of the magnitude of Mopani wanting to engage in illegality, at the expense of a very unfortunate incident – COVID-19. There is absolutely nothing related between their operations and coronavirus,” said Musukwa.