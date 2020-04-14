Moyo foresees rise in pregnancies post-COVID-19

EXPECT more pregnancies by the time COVID-19 is done with, says social worker Joseph Moyo.

And an opposition leader Neto Halwabala says Zambians are now drinking more alcohol than before President Edgar Lungu ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview, Moyo, president of the Lifestyle Health Foundation (LHF) and the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), said some African men view women as objects of child bearing and sexual gratification.

“Because of this, I see an increase in pregnancies in Zambia and on the African continent as a whole by the time COVID-19 is done with. The decision to lockdown some cities in some African countries and also to urge people to stay home here in Zambia has definitely led to an increase of sexual intercourse in homes,” Moyo said. “It has also led to its abuse as men never believe that a wife should say no to their advances and a woman in so doing fears divorce or being cited as not having been well cultured by her family, so they keep silent to in-marriage rape.”

He added that in the absence of entertainment and opportunities for social interaction, some men use sex as a relief.

“I urge all men to please zip-up because women have the right to decide their reproductive health,” Moyo said.

And in a separate interview, Halwabala said there has been more beer sales especially in liquor stores.

“We have people who are now even drinking gin and brandy which they never used to. Lay-by slots along the Livingstone-Lusaka road have been turned into picnic areas, bars are selling beer through the back door and many have increased the prices of beer by K2 to K5. There is also high rate of illicit sexual activities along the Livingstone-Lusaka road,” he said.

Halwabala, who is Southern Province UPND deputy spokesperson, said his survey in Choma, Kalomo and Livingstone revealed that more beer has been consumed in the past two weeks.

“I can tell you for certain that since there is nothing to do because of COVID-19 and government’s ban of church gatherings, alcohol intake has gone up. If you go to liquor stores they are selling more now than they used to before President Lungu ordered the closure of bars. People are now drinking heavily in a short space of time at discreet places and in vehicles for fear of being arrested by police,” said Halwabala.