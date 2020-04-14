Prime TV shutdown wrong – Nevers

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says shutting down Prime TV by the government is a wrong move at the wrong time and is diminishing Zambia’s image on the international scene.

Adding his voice to the development, Mumba appealed to information minister Dora Siliya to restore Prime TV’s cancelled licence once the appeal is made to her office.

Mumba told the government that it was a wrong time to shut down Prime TV when all Zambians need consensus in fighting coronavirus.

“It’s a wrong move, it has come at a wrong time, it is diminishing the image of Zambia at the international stage, we don’t need that. What we need now is not politics, what we need is unity as a nation and we call on government, on IBA to restore the licence on Prime TV in order for us to restore unity on the nation,” Mumba said.

He said Zambians in 1991 changed government from UNIP to MMD.

He said Zambians mandated the MMD to expand Zambia’s democratic space.

He explained that prior to the 1991 change, there was a one party state and only ZNBC existed, supported by the Zambia Information Services as the only voice of the masses.

Mumba, a clergyman, said Zambians mandated MMD to also liberalise the airwaves to allow more voices, radio and television station.

“Looking back, we see a successful project that was initiated by the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. Today we have radio stations, television stations in this country representing different sections in our society, representing different interests of our society. That in itself becomes a safety net in maintaining peace, order and unity in our nation,” Mumba said. “When there is monopoly in information like it was before, Zambia Broadcasting Services as it was called that time…were the only movers of information, it created an imbalance where those who felt different had no option but to do the undesirable.”

Mumba said democracy allows people to speak at the right time before they opt for actions or activities that could be injurious to others.

He said shutting down Prime TV could not be considered as a solution to the misunderstanding between government and the television station.

Mumba said all players, be it in media, politics and business make mistakes.

“If there is a criminal offence that Prime TV had done, a court process should have started but we think that the rights of others are being stepped upon. For instance, there is a strong feeling that Prime Television allows everybody, Patriotic Front, MMD, UPND NDC, DP and all political parties to participate and express themselves. It is not the same with NBC,” Mumba said. “MMD or the other political parties cannot freely go there [to ZNBC] and say what they have to say. So to that extent, it’s not only the rights of the owners of Prime Television that are being stepped upon but the rights of some of us that use that option to express ourselves as our constitutional right.”

Mumba noted that many Zambians had been affected by the move to close down Prime TV.

He called the government’s attention to the workers who were not PF, MMD, UPND members but Zambians working to raise money to support their families during the current difficult times.

“Even the timing of this action does not represent who we are as a people and as a nation, a Christian nation. Over a hundred people are going to be thrown on the streets with the snap of the finger and sent on the street by the government that is supposed to protect them! I appeal to the Minister of Information, Honourable Dora Siliya to seriously reconsider when the appeal comes to reverse this decision,” Mumba said.

He said the move was not in the interest of the nation, its security and unity.

He said whatever differences between the government and Prime TV could be resolved.

“When I served as vice-president under Levy Mwanawasa, we had a similar problem with The Post; their reports were very, very dramatic, very injurious to us and always criticising president Levy Mwanawasa. In cabinet we discussed it several times. ‘What happens or what do we do to this media house’ was the question by some ministers. The answer from president Mwanawasa was the same; ‘unfortunately, we can’t do anything unless they break the law. As long as they [The Post] have not broken the law, they have the right to exist and express themselves. But if they break the law, the law will take its course’,” said Mumba. “Therefore, we are interested to find out if Prime Television broke the law. If they broke the law, I think the law should take its course. But shutting down this private media house of a young entrepreneur, a Zambian who has done what very few Zambians have done to raise that business, I think he needs encouragement, he may need correction, but more he needs encouragement.”