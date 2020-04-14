ZAF officer place on defence for perjury in Chimese case

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Zambia Air Force procurement officer Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Maseka with a case to answer for giving false information to the court.

This is in a matter were Maseka is facing a charge of perjury for telling lies to the court that he did not know any properties belonging to former ZAF commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.

Allegations are that Maseka on July 9, 2019 gave false information to Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda that he knew nothing about Lt Gen Chimese’s alleged properties situated in Ibex Hill on Twinpalm Road when in fact not.

Ruling on case to answer, magistrate Alice Walusiku said she was satisfied that the evidence does not fall short of a prima facie case to place Lt Col. Maseka on his defence.

“A prima facie case has been established against the accused and I hereby place him on his defense,” she ruled.

In this matter, Lt Gen Chimese and Chita lodge Limited director James Chungu are accused of abuse of authority of office and money laundering.

The 43-year-old, who was a state witness, allegedly gave a different testimony to the court from that of his witness statement to DEC officers, an act of perjury.

According to other witnesses who testified in the matter, Major Caphas Mudala, a squadron pilot at ZAF, who supervised construction works at Chimese’s premises in Ibex Hill told court that before he left for a flying course to South Africa in 2014, he handed over his responsibilities to Lt Col. Maseka.

And Martin Chanda, an electrician told the court that he was led to Chimese’s premises, farm number 2303/Q by Lt Col. Maseka, to install electrical fittings, though he was not paid for the services.

During his testimony, Lt Col. Maseka claimed that he did not know any of Lt Gen. Chimese’s properties, neither did he know where he resides.

“On January 7, 2019, I was approached by Drug Enforcement Commission officers; they wanted to inquire if I knew any properties owned by General Chinese. They tried to catch my attention because I told them that I was a mess manager at ZAF mess Chamba Valley,” Lt Col. Maseka said.

“I told them that I did not know because he had never shown me his place or records. I told them that I worked close with General Chinese at ZAF Chamba Valley when we were constructing the banquet hall; about his property, I don’t know, we only talked about work related issues concerning the progress of the banquet hall and the challenges we were facing,” Lt Col. Maseka narrated.

After his testimony, Lt Col. Maseka was detained at Kabwata police station for allegedly lying on oath.

The matter comes up on May 11, this year for defense.