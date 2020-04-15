Authorities arrest Mopani CEO at KKIA

By Darious Kapembwa

GLENCORE, the majority shareholder in Mopani Copper Mines, has confirmed that chief executive officer Nathan Bullock was detained at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

Authorities in Lusaka detained Bullock when he attempted to fly to his home country Australia.

In a short statement, Glencore said: “Glencore can confirm that CEO of Mopani Copper Mines Nathan Bullock was detained at Lusaka airport in connection with the decision to place the mine under care and maintenance. Nathan has subsequently been released. Nathan was en route home to spend time with his family in Australia. Glencore is committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with the Zambian government,” reads the statement without detailing whether Bullock has been released to proceed or return to Kitwe.

Efforts to get a comment from Mopani proved futile.