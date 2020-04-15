Monze Diocese Catholic Bishop Moses Hamungole cautions us against the tendency of looking the other way when there is injustice.
He says there’s no virtue in silence when one’s voice can make a difference.
“There are some of us who are like those who shouted: ‘Not this man but Barabbas, Crucify Him, Crucify Him!’ How can we live with our consciences when we know that we are making the wrong choices? Sometimes we keep quiet, but in doing so, we perpetuate injustice. Yes, there are consequences to speaking up. This is not in any way to minimise the dangers associated with speaking up. We have heard it said: ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing,” says Bishop Hamungole.
It is said that it is sin to commit injustice, but it is a greater sin to tolerate injustice.
It holds true that is if one continues to tolerate the injustice being done now, then it gives the offenders the courage to continue with their sins and there shall be no end to it.
Unless one raises their voices for honesty, truth and compassion against the injustice, greed and lies, the situation will not change on its own. We need to speak the truth even if our voice shakes.
People don’t bother if injustice is being done to someone but it makes a huge difference when the same situation is being faced by them or their loved ones.
If you see an injustice, it is better to voice your opinion be it for yourself or others.
It takes a lot of courage, efforts to stand up for what you believe in and it may involve a lot of risks as well.
What you allow is what you continue to have or experience. Never ever be bullied into silence, for you will allow yourself to be made into a victim.
One needs to stand up for what one believes in even if it means standing alone. It does take a lot to stand alone.
We should voice our truth before all things get worse.
Everything can be tolerated – except injustice.
The people who force us to tolerate injustice are the ones who are part of creating that injustice or a victim of it.
