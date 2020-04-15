Have soft heart, re-open Prime TV – Nyirenda

STEVE Nyirenda has pleaded with the government to have a “soft heart” and re-open Prime TV.

Nyirenda is the pioneer of private TV broadcasting in Zambia, with Muvi TV being his launch-pad.

Muvi TV started broadcasting on June 15, 2004.

On April 9 this year, the PF government using the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) shut down Prime TV, citing public interest.

Prime TV, owned by Gerald Shawa, started broadcasting in April, 2013.

On Diamond TV’s COSTA programme on Monday night, Nyirenda advised Shawa not to seek legal redress over the matter now.

“It’s wrong! It’s better to dialogue and exhaust everything else before you go judicial,” Nyirenda said.

“I want to tell the government that Mr Shawa is running an institution where a lot of people are employed directly or indirectly, who are giving services to the nation and we need them.”

He added that Shawa was like a child of the government.

“Take Mr Shawa, sit him down, give him specific punishment – but not to close him up. Punish him in one way or the other. I urge the government; please have a soft heart – call this man, talk to him and open Prime TV. It’s for the good of the nation,” pleaded Nyirenda.

Earlier on the programme, Nyirenda, who is National Restoration Party (NAREP) president, was asked by Frank Mutubila if the opposition party was the right medium for him to achieve his dreams for a better Zambia.

In response, Nyirenda explained that as the party leader he brought in vision, integrity, principles, direction and planning.

“Everything is in my hands! Believe you me, if we don’t make it in 2021 then I’m not worth to be a leader. I’m telling you [in] 2021 we are winning these elections. Bamakamba ati ngati mpofu yaimilila penangu ikuwuza ati nikutema mwala iwe iziba pamene yadyaka (if a blind person tells you that I’ll stone you, then it knows where it’s stepping!) I know where I’m stepping!” Nyirenda said.

He insisted that he would win next year’s general elections.

“[In] 2021 we are winning these elections. A lot of people outside there are teaming with us. Wherever I go…I was at a filling station putting some pressure; within the shortest period there were 20 guys around me. I thought I was going to be attacked,” he said.

“[But] they said ‘sir, you are Mr Steve Nyirenda? We want to join your party.’ Young guys! They couldn’t leave me alone…PF is not going to survive [in] 2021. It’s impossible! PF is not going to go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Nyirenda pointed out that he had refused to get captured by political funders.

“I have refused to go and get these millions of dollars from people who will now tell us what to do. This is why you have thieves in the country because these are the people who funded these guys. Once they fund, they come – there is payback time,” noted Nyirenda.

“That’s why the Chinese are dancing like this because these guys get funded, they are captured. We’ll run this party and win elections with our own resources that are within Zambia. Our party is growing at more than 100 per cent every day. It’s amazing what we have down there. We are like a tornado!”

Following NAREP founder Elias Chipimo’s stepping down from the party presidency on September 2, 2019, Nyirenda, a mechanical engineer, was elected as the replacement at the party’s extraordinary convention held in Roma, Lusaka on November 14, 2019.

NAREP was launched on March 2, 2010 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.