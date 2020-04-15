Magistrate Chanda orders Kambwili’s lawyers to accompany him when appearing in court

LUSAKA Magistrate Nsunge Chanda has told NDC leader to ensure that his lawyers are present whenever he appears for mention.

This is in a matter where Kambwili is facing a charge of contempt of court for tampering with evidence in an active case before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba.

Kambwili is alleged to have tampered with documents relating to his company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA).

When the matter came up for mention and fixing of trial dates, State advocate Margaret Chitundu apologised to the court for missing the previous court session owing to miscommunication.

Magistrate Chanda, however, expressed concern that the court seemed not to be in control of the proceedings as both the state and the defensce were setting dates on which the matter should be heard without her consent.

“It’s like I am not in control of these proceedings; the State and the defense seem to have taken over the proceedings and are choosing when to come to court. Just like you have agreed on those dates, what if I also don’t sit on those days?” Chitundu asked.

“You can even see the defence have proposed dates and they have not even shown up, the accused is just alone. The problem with lawyers is that when you lock up their client, that’s when you will see them running up and down. Even those who might have been reported to be out of town, for example, Kitwe, you will see them appear before you.”

She noted that lawyers only take matters seriously if their client’s bail was revoked or the court rules otherwise.

“You are on summons and if I place you on bond, your lawyers will be running up and down; if I make such a decision who is going to suffer?” she asked and Kambwili responded: “It is me.”

“The accused is appearing before so many courts, I am not the only judge, others are writing judgments and the public is aware, they want to know what is happening. So accused (Kambwili) your lawyers are supposed to be here, they are your mouth pieces, you cannot talk to me or make any application,” magistrate Chanda said.

She said the lawyers would be lacking decorum of the court if they take charge of the proceedings.

“If they decide when the accused should come or when they should come, I am not being respected. It’s like they have taken me for granted. If you are coming for mention, lawyers should be present. I don’t want that (absconding court); I want to be respected,” indicated magistrate Chanda.

“Tell your lawyers they should always be present. When you are coming at least one should be present, them not coming shows discourtesy. I will just accept these dates (June 9,10) because of this coronavirus. Next time agree on the dates unless I am present.”