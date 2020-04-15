Mbewe tells companies to ‘be patriotic’

KEBBY Mbewe says local companies manufacturing essential commodities are not patriotic.

The PF member of the central committee said some local companies have taken advantage of the global economic crisis created by the Coronavirus pandemic to hike prices of their products.

“The failure to show patriotism by local companies manufacturing essential commodities such as cooking oil to share the burden with Zambians amidst coronavirus is disappointing,” he said.

“Let our local companies and businesses side with government of His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu as it fights COVID-19 by being reasonable and patriotic in the manner they price their products.”

Mbewe said it was folly for any local company to try to maximise profits at a time when all nations and citizens were struggling to survive the pandemic.

“It is not right for local companies to exploit people. Can they be patriotic and commit themselves to social corporate responsibility by taking back prices to normal. We need patriotism as we fight this pandemic, otherwise our people will be overburdened,” he urged.

“Those companies manufacturing cooking oil asked government to ban the importation of cooking oil from outside and government listened so as to help boost local industry but what is surprising today is that if you go in a shop and ask for a price of a bottle of cooking oil made here in Zambia, it is fetching at K24 from K19 last week. And our question is, what is the justification for hiking prices when they are supposed to share the burden with Zambians?”

Mbewe challenged local companies not to ask for support from the government when COVID-19 is eradicated since they are not ready to share the burden with Zambians.

“All companies manufacturing essential commodities in this country must not be reminded to be patriotic. Let them put Zambians first and not their business. Let them get down and reduce prices. In the same vein we want to thank Trade Kings for being there for the people every time there is a problem. Even now, Trade Kings have reduced prices like of handwashing products,” said Mbewe. “We are wondering as to whose interest are some of these companies that make cooking oil are serving if it is not for Zambians. At the time when the entire world is grappling with COVID-19 crisis, they want to make profits. There is no justification for increase of prices. They should not abuse local consumers.”