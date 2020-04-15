Prime TV closure in PF interest – Mukuni

THE closure of Prime TV is in PF’s interest and not the public, says chief Mukuni.

And chief Hamusonde of Bweengwa in Monze district says the PF are scared of Zambians knowing the truth about their bad governance and President Edgar Lungu’s poor leadership through a fearless private media such as Prime TV.

In an interview, Mukuni whose chiefdom spans across Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba districts said TopStar and DSTV had lost business from subscribers who were interested in fair coverage of news by Prime TV.

“It makes a sad reading to hear that Prime TV has been closed. The reasons to cancel Prime TV’s licence advanced by the government through IBA is not making sense at all. I was shocked to read that it was in public interest. The question is, who complained to IBA about Prime TV apart from the PF government which suspended its dealings with the private TV station?” he asked.

“No one. So, who is the public here? In all, it is not in public interest but in PF’s interest.”

He noted that just like The Post, Prime TV was educating and informing Zambians on issues that affected their welfare without fear or favour.

Mukuni has since demanded the reinstatement of Prime TV’s licence.

And Hamusonde, in a separate interview, charged that the PF government was showing its true dictatorship colours.

“What are they scared of? What is wrong for a private media station to say, please pay for this advert? We all know that ZNBC can only air a one-hour programme of an opposite leader if it is paid. But when a minister in the PF government goes there it’s free for the same period,” said Hamusonde. “I am also puzzled in that the IBA Act asks those punished such as Prime TV to appeal to the minister of information when it is the same person who orders a punishment. This is a chase against the wind. The PF are just scared of being exposed more as we get into 2021 over their bad governance and poor leadership of President Edgar Lungu.”