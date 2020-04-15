Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Zambian political party manifestos, constitutions lack M&E frameworks

Dr Victor Kanyamuna

Saying it the way it is – Zambian political party manifestos, and campaign messages are devoid of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) frameworks! Even party constitutions are empty documents without results measurement instruments. Yet, these M&E frameworks are the only mechanisms and basis upon which systematic packaging, implementation, tracking and measuring of development results is done. I am an advocate of results based management (RBM) approach for every development stakeholder, be it for an individual, private sector agency, non-profit organisation or indeed government. RBM is practically supposed to be an intrinsic mentality and action-oriented formation of every organisation. It is RBM institutionalisation that compels development agencies to know early what works, what does not work and reasons why. To successfully attain RBM mentality and corporate lifestyle, I recommend as a matter of priority the entrenchment into organisational set ups of M&E culture and practice.

Today, it is my pleasure to share my recommendations to political party organisations in Zambia vis-à-vis their commitment to RBM and generally to the idea of results culture. I recently undertook some study on how our political parties were committed to delivering their campaign promises and how achievement or non- achievement thereof will be tracked and measured. My research also appreciated how M&E information was used to improve decisions and policies within political processes. While campaign promises remained attractive, tasty and sweet to the ears of the usually unsuspecting potential voters, the measurement frameworks were simply pathetic and lacking. Too many inconsistent messages within and across parties. How possible was it that a presidential candidate for Party X will promise one thing, the member of parliament (MP) disagrees with it and the area councillor pleads ignorant on the same policy measure stated in their party manifesto? Why is that so? We have highly uncoordinated and loose messages from politicians in every election. At worst, our politicians usually abandon with impunity their party manifestos when addressing electorates and utterly communicate their own personal and selfish desires. Sadly, the public remain vulnerable – not having any structured framework to hold these politicians accountable during implementation.

Like the mediocrities have been tolerated in past elections, Zambia faces yet another deceptive treatment from politicians in August 2021. Political aspirants will again, without shame and remorse stand before us and promise things which they will not demonstrate how we shall track and measure them. I know that currently, many parties may be revising their manifestos and constitutions, but these documents will merely be wishful lists without any M&E measurement frameworks. Because of my concern for a transformational Zambia, my suggestions to political parties are that:

* Develop and institutionalise M&E frameworks in all political party manifestos and constitutions: A review of manifestos and constitutions for the major political parties in Zambia indicated that none of them had any explicit articulation of an M&E arrangement (e.g. manifestos & constitutions of the PF, UPND, MMD, NDC, DC, NAREP). Aside from listing many promises of deliverables to the people, there was lack of clarity on an organised way of implementation and measurement of such promises if or when they assumed power. Priority development areas, impacts, outcomes and outputs expected, indicators as well as targets become essential elements of success to be clarified in party specific instruments. The absence of an M&E framework then undermines the party message and electorates would deem such promises as mere political rhetoric, propaganda and sheer vote-seeking. Thus, adherence to good governance tenets equally gets compromised.

Therefore, since political parties shall come and go in terms of leading the country at a particular time, it is strongly contended that, far before a given party assumes government powers, its proposed M&E framework should be very clear. As they propound their proposed system of governance to the general populace and other key stakeholders, specific M&E results frameworks of individual political parties would be articulated in their campaign messages. Only when such practices and institutionalisation of M&E in intra- and inter- party politics shall exist in Zambia shall the culture of results based on evidence become the inspiration of good governance and practical poverty reduction.

* Ensure the main party campaign messages comprise M&E functionalities: Political elections are all about development promises. In the tripartite elections, Zambians vote for local government representatives, members of parliament and presidential candidates and all these offer different development messages. I contend here that, drawing from their specific party manifestos and particularly their M&E frameworks, these candidates would need to demonstrate how development results will be pursued and attained for the citizens—in a measurable and realistic manner. Such quality, clarity and consistence in the campaign messages of a given political party will give an opportunity for people to easily identify themselves with which organisation best holds a practical strategy to deliver the desired development aspirations. Specifically, campaign messages should carry such important information as development priority areas, high-level results of focus (i.e. outcomes and impacts), outputs, indicators, targets and clear time frames. To some extent, details of roles and responsibilities should also be articulated.

Unfortunately, my research findings revealed that a newly elected party in power spends much time trying to organise itself to determine which structural arrangement would best deliver campaign promises. This should be resolved way before assuming state power—through detailed M&E frameworks and plans. In that regard, offices of the president and secretariats for specific political parties will need to drive this M&E agenda as they shall be the ones to foster a thriving culture of results once in leadership.

Transform political leaders into M&E Champions, focused and committed to a culture of results: For M&E to be well institutionalised and used as an instrument of good governance, political championship will be a necessary requirement for Zambia. While not every politician may qualify to be called a champion of M&E, there will be need for key political players to be transformed into practical results-based leaders who shall be at the helm of advancing and growing a culture of development results in the public service and beyond. Such leaders as presidential candidates and senior party officials for every political party will need to play the role of M&E champion. That way, Zambians will be given an opportunity to get results-based party manifestos and messages and engage in meaningful debate as to the direction the country was taking developmentally. This however, will call for a pragmatic intra- and inter- party transformation for political players to make themselves RBM champions. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a Zambia preoccupied on development results.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm