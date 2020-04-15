Zambia’s development is cosmetic – Silumbe

ZAMBIA needs innovative and creative leadership to record real development, says the Leadership Movement.

Party president Richard Silumbe says Zambia’s development is cosmetic because it is reliant on borrowed money.

Addressing the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka on Monday, Dr Silumbe observed that for Zambia to improve its weak economy, it should utilise its youthful generation.

He said it was sad that 90 per cent of young people in Zambia were going about in the streets jobless.

“We need innovative and creative leadership that will put our young people back to work. All these great nations, they are where they are because they made great use of the young people. The number one natural resource is human labour. We need to ensure that we make use of the energy of the youths,” Dr Silumbe said.

“Currently we are seeing 90 per cent of Zambian young people languishing on the streets and yet we are busy talking about development. We are talking about massive development, that is cosmetic development. We can never see development if we have more than 80 per cent of our young people in the streets doing nothing.”

He said it was colonial mentality to think that development could only come when the government borrowed money from a foreign country that charges exorbitant interest.

Dr Silumbe said developed countries like the UK and the USA were not industrialised on borrowed money but on ideas generated by young people within their countries.

“Even in Kaunda era, it was the young people that rose up and started changing things from the colonial state to independence state. What is going on currently is abnormal and not stable for the country to believe that only when we go and borrow billions of kwacha, only then can we develop,” he said. “No! We don’t need foreigner’s money. All we need is a mindset that is capable of making use of our natural resources and be able to produce out of what we have. This is how all great nations came about.”

Dr Silumbe said it was possible to beat Rwanda’s economic advances if Zambia had a good leader.

“We have human labour, the energy of the youths to build a better Zambia. We do not need the Chinese to come and build our roads on the borrowed money, no. This is a colonial mindset. We want to ensure that we beat and compete with the record of people like Paul Kagame. Rwanda was in the big crisis recently but today we hear that Kigali is the cleanest city in Africa,” Dr Silumbe said.

He said Zambia had potential in young people who could contribute positively to genuine development.

“We want to ensure that our business, Zambian businesses, grow bigger and better. Because of this policy, this is a reason why we want to support every business be it media, be it manufacturing business as long as it is Zambian business, because with us it is support your local team,” he said.

And on the closure of Prime TV, Dr Silumbe said it was a colonial mindset to close a local television station while favouring international institutions.

He said his party was a reformer that would change the way Zambia was being governed by politician who only deceive people with cosmetic development.

“This is a reason why Prime TV will come back in 2021. In 2021, The Post newspaper will come back, because we understand that the owners of these two media houses were helping the country to create jobs for the Zambian people. How often do we see people languishing in the streets?” Dr Silumbe asked.

He said the Leadership Movement would introduce tax breaks and tax holidays for all Zambian businesses.

Dr Silumbe said Zambian companies were not given a fair environment to compete with foreign companies.

“This is the policy that we have and we shall implement when we form government,” said Dr Silumbe.