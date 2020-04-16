Don’t rush to FIFA, Changa tells FAZ

SPORTS administrator Josab Changa says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wrangles would have been resolved long ago if people realised the effects of the wrangles.

And Changa says associations should not use their constitutional provisions to bar candidates from participating in elections.

In a statement, Changa, who is Zambia Handball Association general secretary, says with wrangles, FAZ won’t perform well at national level.

“Sport is a lucrative industry with the potential to create employment and scholarship opportunities for the youths. However, as a country we haven’t invested much in sports as we still consider sport as an entertainment platform for those with humble educational backgrounds. That is the reason why confusion in various sports associations are given unbalanced attention and approach. Many people do not know the value of sport. For example, issues surrounding the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should have been resolved a long time ago if people realised that the current wrangles will negatively affect the performance of our soccer national teams and clubs,” he said.

“…we run these sports associations on behalf of the nation. You don’t expect any administration of a sports association with wrangles to perform well at international level. The biggest problem in Zambia is that we Zambians love ourselves and do not love our country. Lack of patriotism is killing sports in Zambia.”

Changa urged FAZ president Andrew Kamanga to foster unity in Zambian football.

“For the sake of our country Zambia, my appeal goes to Comrade Andrew Kamanga’s FAZ executive to reflect on the current situation in football fraternity and realise where we are coming from. My brother Andrew Kamanga, kindly embrace everyone as a leader,” he said. “Allow Kalusha Bwalya to participate in the FAZ elections for the sake of harmony and in the interest of football development in Zambia.

Kalusha Bwalya has done a lot for Zambia. Zambians should respect and embrace Kalusha Bwalya. He is an icon not only for Zambia but indeed for African continent as a whole.

To those that have travelled across the globe, whenever you introduce yourself as Zambian, people will always ask, ‘how is Kalusha Bwalya?’ That demonstrates how much Kalusha Bwalya’s football career impacted on the globe.”

Bwalya appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he was barred from contesting the FAZ presidency for failing a FIFA-prescribed integrity test. The FAZ elections, which were initially scheduled for last month, have been deferred due to the coronavirus.

Changa said FAZ should allow competition and allow the best candidate to win. He further said

the FAZ Executive should desist from “rushing to FIFA for solutions” when matters could be resolved within the country.

“Why painting us bad to the international world yet solutions are in our hands? Democracy should not only be practiced in politics, but also in sport,” he said.

Changa added that sport in Zambia was at a crossroads because of individuals who don’t mean well for its development.

“Sport in Zambia is at crossroads because of some individuals who are fond of sponsoring some groups to fight those who are perceived their threats or competitors. For example, Zambia athletics are being fought day-in day-out by sponsored groupings who don’t mean well for sport. As a country, let’s do what is right for our country, ” he said.

Changa further said associations should not use their constitutions to bar others from participating in elections.

“To all the confusion makers, please stay away from sport and let the right people run sport for our mother Zambia. Inasmuch as football history is concerned, it’s only under Kalusha Bwalya’s administration that Zambia lifted the prestigious AFCON Cup. That’s a great achievement for our country,” said Changa.

“To all sports administrators, let’s not enforce certain constitutional clauses to bar others from participating in some elections. Our performance should protect us from those who hate us at the expense of sport development.”