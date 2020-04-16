IMF programme will bring untold suffering, instability – Chitala warns

DR Mbita Chitala says the neo-liberal Washington Consensus is dead.

In an open letter to President Edgar Lungu and finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Ng’andu Peter Magande, Dipak Patel, Felix Mutati, Dr Caleb Fundanga and Dr Moses Banda advised the government rapidly conclude a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They urged the government to immediately focus on creating the conditions for fruitful engagement with the IMF, and ensure that a programme is agreed before the end of 2020.

“This matter has been on the table for more than five years, without reaching a deal. We urge the government to take this matter with the seriousness that it deserves, and to come to an agreement before the end of this year.

We believe that the most important matter in our economy is the debt problem,” the letter reads in part. “Excessive debt drives many of the current problems – huge repayments already mean that government cannot fund budgeted programmes, mounting arrears are accumulating on many government contracts, and the business climate is strangulated. Serious economic progress or significant job-creating investments are unlikely while huge debt overhang remains. Zambia is already struggling to pay its debts. Indeed, with the depreciation of the kwacha it is likely we will start defaulting on debt soon, creating economic chaos. If we do not have a solution in place before the first maturity of the Eurobond in 2022, the situation will be much, much worse. Despite this, our government keeps on borrowing.”

But Dr Chitala, who is also Zesco board chairman, argues that the prescription suggested by “those colleagues that our government adopts a humiliating IMF programme when we know that such a scheme would bring untold suffering, instability and worsen the poverty in our country is not smart at all”.

“The neo-liberal Washington Consensus is dead. Such a humiliating programme would mean surrendering our governance to Washington technocrats, reducing public investment in health and education, stopping deficit financing to tackle any recession, place our trade unions to be at war with the state as we reduce the wage bill, freeze wages and salaries, eliminate subsidies to our small farmers FISP, petroleum, electricity, education etc which will tend to increase poverty and cost of living, abandon most capital expenditure such as construction of roads, schools, clinics and public goods such as Kafue Lower Power etc, further selling off to foreigners of our strategic companies and institutions such as NAPSA, ZESCO etc that will result in more unemployment and underemployment, reducing recurrent budget spending on goods and services that will mean weakening the state and making it vulnerable, devaluation of the Kwacha and increasing costs in our economy,” Dr Chitala argued in write up. “All these negative social outcomes will lead to people rage as Africa and other developing countries witnessed in the 80 and 90s leading into state instability and downfall of governments. There is a solution to all this. We need to have our own developmental state as the Eastern Asian dragons and China have demonstrated. We can still go to International capital markets or bilateral partners to contract long term debt. There is nothing wrong with this.

More importantly we should have our own middle class on which our development will be anchored. We must have our own cobalt and copper mines owned by Zambians.”

He called for rejuvenating the manufacturing and agro business.

“We must stop capital flight and introduce smart capital controls. We must create employment creating programmes such as the national service, small enterprise promotion, local banks etc,” stated Dr Chitala. “We have largely not been successful so far because we failed to be patriotic, never provided incentives for our people to save, invest and innovate and so we are poor because our leaders so far have made this choice.”

Dr Musokotwane (former finance minister), Magande (former finance minister), Patel (former commerce minister), Mutati (former finance minister), Dr Fundanga (former Bank of Zambia governor) and Dr Banda (former economic advisor to president Levy Mwanawasa), argued that an IMF deal was essential to resolve the debt problem.

“Any other solution will require handover of significant sovereign assets, and must not be entertained. An IMF deal brings money to the country, but it also sends a signal to the outside world that the recipient country is taking measures that will take it out of trouble,” they stated. “A deal will encourage inwards investment – and we need huge quantities of investments to boost incomes, increase tax revenues and enable us to pay off our debts.

A deal requires Zambia to meet performance benchmarks on sound economic management. These may be tough, but they are necessary. When we meet these benchmarks, the institutions and countries that are owed money by Zambia will agree to reschedule debt, giving the economy some breathing space. Investors (Zambians and foreigners alike) will feel confident to spend money and create jobs in our country. This is what Zambia needs. This will cure many of our self-made economic problems.”

They stated that reaching a deal with the IMF was not just about talking.

“We need to take measures to convince them that we are serious. This means that: government must stop borrowing immediately. Government must halt unnecessary projects, stop wasteful expenditures, and fund only essential economic activities and basic services,” they stated. “There is a growing image of Zambia as the ‘wild west’, where the application of the law and work of statutory bodies is arbitrary, and political. This also makes recovery impossible. Who will invest in a country where assets can be seized, or contracts are irrelevant? Government must immediately allow the professional functioning of all statutory institutions, and respect the rule of law. We therefore urge the government to immediately focus on creating the conditions for fruitful engagement with the IMF, and ensure that a programme is agreed before the end of 2020.”