It’s not time to reduce WHO resources, Guterres urges

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says now is not the time to reduce funding to World Health Organisation.

He says to the contrary now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop the coronavirus and its shattering consequences.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime. It is above all a human crisis with severe health and socio-economic consequences,” Guterres stressed. “The World Health Organisation, with thousands of its staff, is on the front lines, supporting member states and their societies, especially the most vulnerable among them, with guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services as they fight the virus.”

He said the WHO must be supported, “as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19”.

“This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response. Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities. Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis. The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future,” said Guterres. “But now is not that time. As it is not that time, it is also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stunned world leaders and health experts when he announced he was halting funding to the WHO, in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He first threatened to do so last week, accusing the WHO of mismanaging the spread of the novel coronavirus, and of not acting quickly enough to investigate the virus when it first emerged in China in December 2019.

According to CNN, the WHO is funded by several sources: international organisations, private donors, member states, and its parent organisation, the UN.

Each member state is required to pay dues to be a part of the organization; these are called “assessed contributions,” and are calculated relative to each country’s wealth and population. These dues only make up about a quarter of the WHO’s total funding.

The rest of the three quarters largely come from “voluntary contributions,” meaning donations from member states or partners.

Of all the countries, the US is by far the largest donor; in the two-year funding cycle of 2018 to 2019, it gave $893 million to the WHO. Of this total, $237 million were the required membership dues, and $656 million was in the form of donations.

The US’ donations make up 14.67 per cent of all voluntary contributions given globally. The next biggest donor is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, an American private organisation.

It’s not yet clear whether the US’ cuts to WHO funding will be taken from assessed or voluntary contributions.

The next member country with the biggest contributions is the UK, which paid $434.8 million in dues and donations during that same time span, followed by Germany and Japan.

China contributed close to $86 million in assessed and voluntary contributions in that time period.