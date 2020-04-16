Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: The PF govt should be serious for once

The primary role of government anywhere in the world is first and foremost to protect the citizenry and provided security for the nation. Therefore, our Republican President when he or she is sworn in as Head of State and government, he/she swears under oath to put the interest of the country above anything else.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a great test of leadership for the Patriotic Front and the President of Zambia. When other countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Rwanda etc. have taken decisive measures in combating the spread of this virus, our government has done a pathetic job at keeping Zambians safe during these difficult times. We should never forget that COVID-19 which started in China and is currently sweeping across Europe and the Americas will eventually have devastating effects on the African continent if our leaders do not proactively respond to the dangers of this disease. South Africa has been on serious lockdown for almost two weeks now. And I understand that they are considering an extension to this lockdown just to be sure they can contain this disease. In fact, we should give credit where it’s due because President Ramaphosa has shown leadership by mobilising support from all sectors of the society to deal with this enemy at home. And in my view, the likes of President Ramaphosa, and President Masisi of Botswana should be given awards for making sure that their citizens are safe. I wish I could say the same about President Lungu, but unfortunately to do so would only amount to me bearing false witness because we as Zambians have not been serious about this disease.

Now, I know that there are some people who will think that I only criticise our government and the President for the sake of criticising them. But this is further from the truth, and in this case of COVID-19 we should only examine few things which exposes the lack of seriousness of this government when dealing with this deadly disease. In South Africa, since the beginning of the pandemic, whenever South Africans who had travelled abroad return home, they were and are put in quarantine or isolation from the rest of the country for 14 days. These people are tested, and the government makes sure that none of them has the virus before they are released to go be with their friends or family. We saw planes from China landing in South Africa, and all the passengers were quickly taken to isolated places for a stipulated period of time until further instructions were given by the authorities. This is what a working government looks like and does business. The Zambia government cannot even be compared to how South Africa and Botswana have responded and still is responding to this vice. For example, in Botswana, all flights from countries which have high cases of COVID-19 are suspended and banned from landing in Gaborone, but Zambia still has people flying in and out of the country, especially going to China like its business as usual. Another example is what happened when President Masisi came back from Namibia after attending the inauguration of his counterpart, the President of Botswana had to go under self-quarantine for a few days to make sure he did not have COVID-19 and he was very transparent about his isolation from the public. Now that is leadership we have not and are yet to see in Zambia.

The PF government should treat this case with the seriousness it deserves. One death is too many and life too precious to be lost. Our government should ensure that measures such as social distancing are always observed, they should also provide resources needed for people to wash their hands frequently both in public and in private and also, continue to emphasize that people stay home to save lives. There is no two ways about this because this is a matter of life and death. If a disease like the coronavirus can devastate developed countries in the western world, how much more damage can it do to a poor third world country with a struggling economy like ours? If President Lungu and his government are not showing leadership over this issue. And they continue to dine with the Chinese at the expense of the lives of our people. Then it will be up to the people, especially the young people, to do anything necessary to preserve their lives. The government of President Lungu can either seize this moment and be in the forefront in doing the right thing to keep our people safe, or they can downplay the magnitude of this problem and later face terrible consequences. If I had a chance to say something to President Lungu and his government, I would say to him “Sir, for once, be serious.”

To compare our President with leaders of the western countries which have terribly been hit by this virus would be an unfair comparison. But certainly, we should be fair and critical with our leader and Head of State. One of the main reasons why I am skeptical to sing praises for this government over their response to this pandemic is that, take for example the numbers being reported to us by the authorities in the Ministry of Health; these numbers are not reflective of the reality on the ground because, for example, let’s consider the metrics being used to show those who have tested positive. How many people has this government gone out to test in Chawama, Metero etc? There is no mandatory testing countrywide both in urban or rural areas, therefore to get a small sample of those who have been tested for whatever reasons and then use those statistics as official numbers representative of what is happening in the country is misleading. The truth is that Zambia potentially has more cases than what we see in the official reports by the powers that be. As concerned citizens, we need to ask serious questions to the President and our government. We should demand that the President Lungu should personally address the nation again on this matter and do so frequently. Is using the media a viable means to communicate with all Zambians when we have a huge population of our people living in rural areas? What happened to the president using radio and national television in times of a crisis? Mr. President, it would be nice for the people to hear from you frequently on issues of COVID19 and not your subordinates.

