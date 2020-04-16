Kafue COVID-19 lockdown

The lockdown of Kafue, following its recording of three cases of COVID-19, is necessary and deserves support.
If we want to allow people to move about, we will have to monitor closely for new infections and adjust to measures that have been put in place until there is a vaccine against Covid-19.
We need aggressive controls over daily life to bring this first wave of COVID-19 to an end.
But the danger of a second wave is very real.
While these control measures may help reduce the number of infections to very low levels, without herd immunity against COVID-19, cases could easily resurge as businesses, factory operations, and schools gradually resume and increase social mixing, particularly given the increasing risk of imported cases from overseas as COVID-19 continues to spread globally.
We need to push down the reproductive number – the number of people on average that one person with COVID-19 will infect – to below one, where the epidemic will effectively be shrinking.
Selected lockdowns like the Kafue one can help keep the reproductive number low.
The governments will need to keep a close watch on what is happening.
Although control policies such as physical distancing and behavioural change should be maintained for some time, proactively striking a balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is the best strategy until effective vaccines become widely available.
Healthcare systems in Kafue should have adequate staffing and resources to minimise COVID-9-related deaths.
Controls should be relaxed only gradually.
Striking a balance between allowing economic activities and keeping controls tight enough to prevent a rise in infections is likely to be the optimal strategy until effective vaccines become widely available, despite the fact that control policies, including social distancing, behavioural change and public awareness should probably be maintained for some time.
