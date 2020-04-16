Lungu has faced the most trying, difficult times in five years – PF

ANTONIO Mwanza says President Edgar Lungu has faced the most trying and difficult times in the five years of his presidency than what his predecessors “probably faced in their entire presidencies.”

The PF deputy media director said President Lungu had demonstrated courage on several occasions by making tough decisions for the good of the nation even when such decisions would jeopardise his personal popularity and diminish his political fortunes.

Mwanza said in an article that the President had been tested and he had passed the test.

“It is often said that adversity defines a leader but the truth is that adversity reveals a leader,” he said.

“A person’s character is revealed in times of difficulty; how one responds to a difficult situation reveals who they truly are. It is during times of crisis that the true worth of a leader is known. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has faced the most trying and difficult times in the five years of his presidency than what his predecessors probably faced in their entire presidency; from inheriting a divided party in 2015, to gassing, mob killings, droughts, floods and now the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 as it has come to be known. Any other ordinary leader would have been overwhelmed by such adversity. They would have been overwhelmed by the sheer pressure, stress, uncertainty and the economic disruption that these calamities have brought; they would have made rushed decisions and made the situation worse by playing to the gallery to please their critics and prove their naysayers wrong,” Mwanza said. “President Lungu has again and again demonstrated courage, patriotism and excellent leadership by making tough decisions for the sake of the greater good of the people and the nation even when such decisions would jeopardise his personal popularity and diminish his political fortunes.”

Mwanza said what separates President Lungu from many other leaders was that he had a “very big heart” to accommodate divergent views and “stomach the vilest of criticism” even from those who don’t merit to criticise him.

He added that the President’s levels of tolerance and humility were beyond comparison and have always set him apart.

Mwanza noted that the President’s devotion to God had been the source and anchor of his wisdom in his daily execution of duties and responsibilities.

“President Lungu has proved that his decisions are informed by and are based on sound advice from experts and professionals who largely form part of his decision making process and operandi. Most importantly, the President’s devotion to God has been the source and anchor of his wisdom, humility and simplicity in his daily execution of duties and responsibilities, not only as a Head of State and Commander-In-Chief of the Defense Forces but as a father, an uncle, a grandfather and a friend to so many,” he said.

He claimed that President Lungu’s approach to the fight against COVID-19 had won both local and international applause, including that of the World Health Organisation.

“With regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President has again exhibited high levels of wisdom, caution and unwavering patriotism in instituting appropriate measures to mitigate and combat the pandemic. The President has again and again relied on the professional advice of experts from various ministries and departments of government in coming up with effective strategies to contain COVID-19. He has used wisdom and not expediency in rallying the whole nation and all our people behind government’s phased response against COVID-19. President Lungu’s approach to the fight against COVID-19 has won both local and international applause, including that of the World Health Organisation who have praised government’s expeditious response against the coronavirus pandemic. To safeguard the country’s economy and cushion the lives of the people in the face of the devastating adverse impact of COVID-19, His Excellency President Edgar Lungu has come up with a stimulus plan targeting retirees, small and medium scale businesses, suppliers, contractors as well as banks,” he said.

Mwanza said the President had exhibited exceptional leadership in dealing with national crises that have befallen the nation.