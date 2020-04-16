Lungu makes wearing mask mandatory

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed that every citizen in Zambia, as they get out of their home to go to a public place, puts on a face mask.

Meanwhile, Zambia did not record a positive case of COVID-19, as of tomorrow.

At the 27th COVID-19 update at his ministry in Lusaka yesterday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the response to the pandemic should not be taken for granted and that it should never be seen as a preserve of the government.

“But each one of us needs to do their part,” Dr Chilufya said.

“Let us not throw caution to the wind. The response to COVID-19 should not be taken for granted and should never be seen as a preserve of government.”

He reiterated President Lungu’s call that the most effective method of preventing COVID-19 was by preventing transmission.

“So, stay home, stay safe,” Dr Chilufya said.

“Today, I carry yet another directive from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia…His Excellency wishes that every citizen in Zambia, as you get out of your home, as you get into a public place, puts on a mask. Putting on a mask is a must! Putting on a mask is going to protect you from getting COVID-19, putting on a mask is going to protect your neighbour from getting COVID-19. Putting on a mask is mandatory.”

The minister, who was wearing a home-made cloth face mask, added that one could use a mask that was made out of cloth (cotton) at home and that it was re-usable.

“So, let us all be in a mask. Mask up!” he directed.

He further disclosed that Zambia in the last 24 hours had not recorded any new positive cases of COVID-19.

Dr Chilufya said on Wednesday, 131 tests were conducted and all the tests came out negative.

“The number of persons in admission therefore remains 16 – 14 in Lusaka and two on the Copperbelt. All our patients in admission remain stable,” Dr Chilufya said.

He also highlighted about Wednesday’s “strategic massive screening and targeted testing of Kafue residents by the multi-sectoral teams.

He thanked Kafue residents for complying with the presidential order that the peripheral town be on a 24-hour lockdown.

“The teams worked with the people of Kafue in a manner that was incident-free. The strategic operation was successful and out of all the tests that were done in Kafue, none came out positive,” revealed Dr Chilufya.

“The exercise in Kafue district involved public sensitisation using PA (public address) mounted vehicles, disinfection and cleaning up of public places (trading places, including markets), mass screening. Case-finding was being actively pursued. As we thank the people of Kafue, we also urge them to continue adhering to caution that has been laid out.”

During the update, the ruling PF donated K150,000 plus 10 commercial washing baskets.