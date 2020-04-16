MLC predicts a more ruthless media environment

THE Media Liaison Committee (MLC) has warned of a more ruthless media environment in Zambia as the country moves towards next year’s general election.

And the MLC has threatened to withdraw from the media regulation process that it started working on last year if government continues its clampdown on media institutions.

In a communique released yesterday, Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma further warned that in its quest to retain power, the PF would intensify using statutory bodies and other agents to clampdown on media houses that provide a platform to people with divergent views.

“As Zambia heads towards the 2021 presidential and general elections, and with such developments, the media fraternity anticipates a more ruthless environment where abuses of media practitioners and media institutions by political elements in the government and the ruling party will escalate. Further, the MLC anticipates IBA and other government agents to be unleashed on all media platforms perceived to be offering critical and independent media coverage to stakeholders outside government and the ruling Patriotic Front party,” he stated.

“In view of the aforementioned concerns and if the situation does not change for the better, the MLC shall have no choice but to withdraw its participation in the process of the proposed statutory self-regulation of the media, as the MLC fears that it can no longer hold the little trust that we had given government on this score. We cannot risk having the media to operate at the mercy of the government and its ruling party. The reality is that the media has completely lost trust in the current government, and it’s up to the government to salvage that trust.”

He stated that the MLC had observed a lot of wrong things being perpetuated by the PF government against the media.

Ngoma stated that the observations were justified by the recent illegal cancellation of Prime Television’s broadcasting licence by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

“We the media, assembled under the auspices of the Media Liaison Committee (MLC); and having followed matters surrounding the impasse between Prime Television and government (with its agents) on matters relating to the coverage of COVID-19, and having been actively involved in helping resolve this impasse, we are appalled at the withdrawal of Prime Television’s licence by the government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA),” Ngoma stated.

“The MLC therefore makes the following observations: That the withdrawal of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence by the IBA has nothing to do with the coverage of COVID-19, an undertaking that the station, like any other media house in Zambia has adequately and timely covered. Instead, we feel it is an attempt to deny Zambians an alternative platform of accessing information and debates on matters that affect them. 2) The cancellation of Prime TV’s licence is illegal, highly political, and totally against the Digital Migration Policy of 2014. The MLC is aware that the Independent Broadcasting Authority did not engage Prime TV before cancellation of their broadcasting licence as stipulated under the IBA Act and under normal rules of natural justice. We are also aware that the IBA Board did not deliberate on these matters, it was an impulsive and illegal decision.”

The MLC has since demanded the reinstatement of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence, among other things.

“The MLC therefore demands the following:

That police officers be withdrawn from Prime TV premises immediately. Let the owners of the property and their staff be allowed unfettered access to their offices and business grounds. There is no criminality in this matter to warrant police presence. That the IBA reinstates Prime TV’s broadcasting licence forthwith, to allow for the continued day-to-day business as a free and independent media protected by the Zambian Constitution. That the Zambian government takes seriously the international statutes that we signed as a country on Press Freedom, Access to Information and Protection of the Rights of Citizens to Free Flow of Information and Ideas,” stated Ngoma. “That the current IBA board be dissolved and that a new board that will put national interest first for the people of Zambia be appointed immediately in consultation with media associations, media owners, and community radio stations, which constitute the majority of media houses under IBA supervision.

That the current IBA director general [Josephine Mapoma] be retired in national interest. That an independent body be constituted immediately, to be the signal carrier for all television stations. The current arrangement where we have TopStar as the signal career is illogical and defies business sense. TopStar’s behaviour has justified the State interference that the MLC feared about 10 years ago when the digital migration process was mooted in the country. That the harmonisation of the IBA and ZNBC Acts be expedited so that all media platforms, including ZNBC, are guided by the same laws and behaviour regarding fair coverage of issues in Zambia, now and during the 2021 general elections, and thereafter.”

MLC members include the Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Disseminators (ZUBID), Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ), Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA), Zambia Media Women Association (ZAMWA), Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) – Zambian Chapter, Panos Institute Southern Africa, and the Media Network on Child Rights and Development (MNCRD).

Other are the Press Freedom Committee of The Mast, Free Press Initiative (FPI), Southern Africa Editors Forum (SAYEF), Zambian Bloggers Network, Bloggers of Zambia, Suma Systems Limited, Mthoniswa Banda Consultancy Limited, Press Association of Zambia (PAZA), and the Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ).