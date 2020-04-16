There’s blatant, flagrant, willful refusal to uphold Constitution by govt – Dipak

THERE is clear blatant, flagrant and willful refusal and neglect to follow and uphold the Constitution by the government in public debt contraction, says Dipak Patel.

This is contained in his reply to the State’s response to his petition in which it indicated that it does not need approval of the National Assembly to contract local and foreign debt as the law requiring such had not come into effect.

Patel, right, a former commerce minister in the MMD government, says the provisions of Article 63 (2)(c) of the Constitution as amended gives supervisory power or authority to the National Assembly to approve all public debt before it is contracted and does not need an Act of Parliament to be exercised.

Patel said the argument that the provision of the Constitution that requires the National Assembly to approve all debt contraction has not yet been effected was false as the law came into effect upon the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Act No. 2 of 2016.

In this matter, Patel has petitioned the Constitutional Court demanding an order compelling the Minister of Finance and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to present to the National Assembly the judgment of the Court, a complete statement of the state of public debt contracted from 2016 to date, including the terms and conditions of the loans; within 14 days or such other timeframe that the court might prescribe.

He is seeking among other declarations that the failure by the Minister of Finance and Attorney General to present all loans contracted and sought to be contracted on behalf of government, which constitutes public debt, to the National Assembly for prior approval was in breach of the Constitution of Zambia as it was an illegal abrogation of the same.

Patel indicated that the Ministry of Finance was not permitted to contract any public debt without obtaining prior approval of the National Assembly.

He said such approval ought to be obtained through the Attorney General presenting necessary bills for contraction of debt prior to any execution of any debt procurement agreements regardless of how they are termed.

He noted that since the amendment of the Constitution in 2016, the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General has to date not sought any approval from the National Assembly prior to signing loan agreements for contracting local and foreign public debt, despite the Constitution requiring that such should be done.

But the State indicated that it does not need approval of the National Assembly to contract local and foreign debt.

In its response to Patel’s petition, the State through Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa claimed that there had been no failure or refusal by the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General to obtain prior approval from the National Assembly as the law requiring the same has not yet been effected.

Mwansa stated section 21 of the constitution of Zambia, Act Number 1 of 2016 entails that where an Act of Parliament is required to give effect to an article of the constitution such as article 63 clause (2)(c) and (d) and article 207 clause (1) and (2), the article shall come into effect upon the publication of the Act of Parliament.

Mwansa explained that the constitution under Article 207(2) provides that legislation enacted under Article 207(1) shall provide for the category, nature, and other terms and conditions of loan, grant or guarantee that would require the approval by the National Assembly before the loan, grant or guarantee is executed.

He argued that Sections 3 and 7 of the loans and guarantees (Authorisation) Act chapter 366 of the Laws of Zambia do not require the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General to obtain any form of approval from the National Assembly as claimed by Patel.

However, in his reply to the State’s response to the petition, Patel indicated that the Minister of Finance and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka had the means to facilitate the enactment of any legislation that they might have deemed necessary to activate the provisions of Article 63 and 207 as they claim.

Patel stated that the respondents cannot rely upon their own failure or refusal to have such legislation enacted as an excuse for failing to uphold the requirements of the Constitution as amended.

He argued that the issues brought for determination relate to public borrowing and not the issuance of loans and grants by government from State coffers therefore Article 207 was not applicable to the proceedings.

“The respondent’s entire argument that the provisions of Article 63(2)(c) and 207 of the Constitution as amended are yet to be operationalised is totally mistaken and misguided because they are operationalised by operation of the law,” Patel said.

“If the respondents truly believe that fresh legislation was required, then the contraction of public debt should have been suspended until such legislation was enacted. The continued contracting of debt without National Assembly approval and the absence of any attempt to enact the purported legislation that the respondents claim was necessary, demonstrates that the respondents’ failure or refusal to abide by the Constitution is deliberate and aimed at circumventing the Constitution.”

Patel said the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General’s failure and refusal to adhere to and implement the provisions of the Constitution has been entirely willful and deliberate in order to circumvent the law and that they have breached the Constitution by depriving the National Assembly of its right to assess and approve public debt contracted from 2016 to date.

“There is clear blatant, flagrant and willful refusal and neglect to follow and uphold the Constitution by the respondents and this must be redressed by this honorable court granting the reliefs as prayed for in the Constitution.