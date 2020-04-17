Chapter One Foundation offers to aid individuals ‘unlawfully assaulted’ in COVID-19 raids

sCHAPTER One Foundation says it appreciates that during the coronavirus 2019 pandemic special measures need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of citizens.

Executive director Linda Kasonde however, said the Foundation does not believe that such measures extend to inflicting corporal punishment on citizens who do not abide by any lawful measures.

Kasonde is calling on any individuals who may have been “unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities” to present their cases to the Foundation for assistance.

“Chapter One Foundation appreciates that during the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, special measures need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of citizens. However, Chapter One Foundation does not believe that such measures extend to inflicting corporal punishment on citizens who do not abide by any lawful measure. We would like to reiterate our calls and the calls of many other organisations including the Law Association of Zambia and the Human Rights Commission calling for the law enforcement authorities to stop assaulting individuals who frequent nightclubs and bars or are otherwise found outside their homes at night during the pandemic,” she said in a statement. “We believe that any punishment meted out to such individuals should be proportionate and lawful. It is regrettable that this abuse is being sanctioned by the Minister of Lusaka Province, Honourable Bowman Lusambo. We equally condemn his attacks on the spokesperson of the Human Rights Commission [Mwelwa Muleya] for simply calling out the abuse of human rights as per their statutory mandate.”

Kasonde commended the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for urging law enforcement officials to desist from assaulting citizens, adding however that what was required was decisive action that would “definitively stop the abuse of citizens in this manner”.

“In line with its mandate to promote human rights, protect human rights defenders and to uphold the rule of law, Chapter One Foundation is calling on any individuals who may have been unlawfully assaulted by law enforcement authorities to present their cases to us for assistance. We may be contacted on the following email address and telephone number: Email: infodesk@cof.org.zm. Telephone: +260 953 725 510,” said Kasonde.