Chitimululu’s tribal remarks retrogressive

I have for long now observed a growing trend by our chiefs to promote their own tribes and people.

They attempt to pit one tribe against the other. This is not right in the 21st century Zambia. Chiefs should promote cohesion and harmonious living among our people. It is shameful to hear a chief advancing tribalism and regionalism when our people have intermarried and mingle among each other freely.

I have restrained myself from writing on this subject, hoping that our chiefs will change and become the salt and light this country needs in terms of fighting tribalism and regionalism. The audio that has gone viral in which, the Paramount Chief of the Bemba speaking people purporting to incite and encourage tribal voting in the upcoming 2021 general elections has left me with no option but to comment on this issue.

To start with, I have listened to the audio several times so that I could clearly get what our chief, Chitimukulu, meant. I have come to conclude that the chief was promoting tribal and regional voting in 2021. As a Bemba from Senior Chief Nkula kukulu uwe cinga in Chinsali district of Muchinga Province, I found the remarks by our paramount chief embarrassing and contrary to the much-promoted slogan of One Zambia, One Nation. What our paramount chief said dents our credentials as Bemba speaking people who for long have been well embracing.

I note that some people who include senior chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people in Southern Province have attempted to defend paramount chief Chitimukulu; their defence will not help. Our paramount chief misguided himself on this matter. In the audio that has gone viral, the chief was advancing the proposition that we the Bemba speaking people are the majority (at 21 per cent) and we decide who becomes the president of this country. He is indirectly saying that the Bemba speaking people are more powerful than any other tribe in the country and have the destiny of this country in their hands. Our Paramount Chief went on to tell Bembas to vote in numbers in the similar way the people of Southern Province vote in numbers because they (Tonga speaking people) know what they want.

This also goes to show that the chief supports the PF officials’ narrative that the people of Southern Province are tribal and only vote in big numbers for their son who is no other than Hakainde Hichilema (HH). The chief’s statement clearly shows that in 2021, he would not like to see Zambia having a president from other region such as Southern Province; it is time for a Bemba to become a leader.

I really find these utterances by our paramount chief hurting and misplaced. His words go to show that he supports tribalism and regionalism. This is probably the reason when the two PF officials who went to radio Lutanda told the Bemba speaking people not to vote for HH because he was Tonga, our paramount chief never condemned them.

Further, our paramount chief has never condemned PF government officials and other cadres who have issued tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people. His muteness when his subjects issue tribal remarks may make people like me think that our chief is part of the PF scheme to campaign on tribal lines ahead of the 2021 elections.

Our paramount chief is called Chitimukulu (big tree); he is a big chief who should have a big heart to embrace all people from other tribes and regions. He should not be seen to be partisan because his position does not allow him to behave like any common person in this country. Whether other chiefs have misbehaved politically or not, our paramount chief should be above board and provide leadership to other chiefs in Ulubemba (Bembaland) and other regions.

It is not in order for any chief, including Chitimukulu, to campaign for any political party or candidate because chiefs are our parents. They should embrace all politicians. It is not in order for any chief to support a political party or candidate because if that candidate fails to form government, there could be a diplomatic problem between the new government and the chief. It is also a crime to promote tribalism in this country, therefore, our chiefs should stay clear of tribal talk; or else one day they will be made to answer for that in our courts of law.

I wish also to ask the so-called Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to investigate Radio Mano because it promoted tribal talk by hosting our chief. IBA should close Radio Mano, instead of closing Prime TV which did nothing wrong. But I doubt if the IBA will act on Radio Mano because what the chief was saying on air suits and supports the running party’s agenda of entrenching tribalism in our society.

As I conclude, I wish to emphasise the need for our chiefs to stay out of politics; let them leave politics to politicians. There is no need for our chiefs to begin campaigning for their preferred party and candidates on tribal lines because doing so divides the country and the people of Zambia. Let our chiefs be welcoming to all leaders of our political parties because they are our parents.

To the people of Zambia, I wish to say that let us not listen to our chiefs who are encouraging us to vote on tribal lines. In 2021, let us vote for a president who will solve our economic problems, not our brothers or cousins who have failed us. Let us rise above tribal politics and vote for our leaders based on ideas to transform our lives. God bless Zambia as we continue to battle COVID-19.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.

