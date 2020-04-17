FQM intensifies COVID-19 screening at mine sites

FIRST Quantum Minerals (FQM) has installed thermal scanners at its Kansanshi and Kalumbila mine sites as part of its intensified COVID-19 prevention measures.

In a statement, FQM said the technology is screening all employees, contractors and visitors entering the sites to detect signs and symptoms of the virus.

The mining firm recently announced that it had put in place contingency plans to deal with the global COVID-19 pandemic, helping to improve clinical healthcare facilities while stepping up prevention awareness for its employees and communities surrounding its mining operations in North-Western Province.

“Any employee that is flagged with high temperature will be screened further, and will be given days off until symptoms subside,” stated FQM’s health programmes and projects adviser Gertrude Musunka.

“This is in an effort to quickly isolate and prevent any possible COVID-19 case entering the mine site and spreading the infection to others.”

Musunka added that the prevention of COVID-19 at the workplace and surrounding communities is crucial for maintaining the health of the employees and community members and for business continuity.

She further said that the company remains committed to improving the health and overall well-being of its employees, their families and neighbouring communities at the mines, adding that the mining firm works to ensure its health investments yield the best return for all stakeholders.

FQM has also renovated Solwezi School of Nursing as an isolation facility at a cost of $85,298, purchased medical personal protective equipment (PPE) worth $80,000, repaired the Solwezi District Office ambulance at a total cost $4,900, donated a GeneXpert COVID-19 test machine and 10,000 test kits worth $198,000, and repaired water reticulation at Solwezi General Hospital at a total cost of $5,000.

“Through our Kansanshi Foundation and while schools were open, the company has been spending US$45,000 a month on providing a protein, vitamin and mineral enriched meal every school day for 6,000 children in 22 of the 26 primary schools it supports, which has helped strengthen their immune systems so that they are in a better position to fight the Coronavirus, should it break out,” said Musunka.

To date no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in North-Western Province.