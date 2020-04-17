Govt doesn’t own Mopani – Rainbow

THE Rainbow Party has told the government to stop demonizing Mopani Copper Mines because Zambia is paying consequences of giving minerals to foreign investors.

Mopani Copper Mines Plc is a Zambian registered copper mine owned by ZCCM-IH (10 per cent), Glencore Plc (73.1 per cent) and First Quantum Minerals Ltd (16.9 per cent). In April 2000, Mopani purchased assets of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM) comprising underground mines, a concentrator, a smelter and a refinery at Mufulira mine site and underground mines, open pits, a concentrator and a cobalt plant at Nkana mine site in Kitwe.

Last week, Mopani placed its mines on care and maintenance to be reviewed after three months. The company sent its 11,000 workers on paid leave. According to Bloomberg, Zambia raised the stakes in its fight with Glencore Plc, threatening to strip the company of its copper mines in the southern African country. Glencore said, last week, it needs to close shafts at Mopani Copper Mines Plc due to falling metal prices, disrupted logistics and travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. It pressed ahead with the move in defiance of the government, which described the closure as illegal.

“They’ve been given seven days to show why their license should not be cancelled or revoked,” mines ministry permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga said by phone. A Glencore spokesman declined to comment, though the company said earlier Tuesday it was in talks with the government about a way forward.

The threat from Zambia to cancel the mining license of Glencore’s local unit significantly escalates the conflict at a time when both the commodity trader and country are battling slumping copper prices as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand.

Zambia has a track record for carrying through on its threats. A year ago, the country placed the local unit of Vedanta Resources Plc in provisional liquidation, accusing the company of skipping taxes and lying about expansion plans. Zambia is the continent’s second-biggest copper producer.

But Rainbow Party deputy spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe said reality is that the mines do not belong to the Zambian people.

“As Rainbow Party, we sympathise with Mopani workers and contractor’s that have been sent on the street due to the placing of the mine on care and maintenance. However, we want to challenge the workers and government to accept the reality that these mines do not belong to them thus no need to begin demonising Mopani over its decision. You sold these mines because you believed that you’ve no capacity to run them. As a party we have several times told you that we can manage but you castigated us over our policy. Now you are paying the consequences of giving minerals to foreign investors,” Kabwe said. “Therefore, we want to appeal to the workers and government to stop demonizing Mopani over its decision. The owners have the right to do whatever they want with their business in order to sustain their business. They bought these mines to make money and not to be a charitable organisation that should keep workers even if the economic situation does not support the mining operations or business.”

He said the sad reality is that the Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa and the unions know what is the truth.

Kabwe said the instigated protests were just meant to hoodwink the miners to vote for the PF in 2021.

“That minister, MPs and union officials leading you into demonstration know the reality and the reality is that they do not have the capacity to force Mopani to reserve the decision. What they are doing now is what they were supposed to do way before Mopani sent you into the street. They are just trying to redeem their chances of being voted back into power in 2021,” he said.

Kabwe said this was not a time for emotions but providing lasting solutions that would redeem the nation from foreign investment exploitation.

“And that solution is what the Rainbow Party is offering. We believe that the only way to resolve this situation forever is by having the locals get involved fully into the major economic activities such as mining, manufacturing and financial sectors. In addition, government should increase shareholding percentage in all mining companies and maximise tax collection from these foreign owned investments,” said Kabwe. “…we want to urge the workers to understand that as long as they continue trusting the PF failed economic model of foreign investment, they will continue to face the some challenges at the hands of foreigners investment.”