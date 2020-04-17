Let’s rise above tribal hegemony and sentiments, VJ urges

VERNON Mwaanga has asked if the country is suffering from a leadership failure which has made some people start promoting tribalism.

In a statement, Mwaanga, a freedom fighter and veteran politician who has held several senior government portfolios since 1964, expressed disgust at people promoting tribalism.

“What has happened to our sense of national values and commitment to One Zambia, One nation? Are we suffering from leadership failure? President Edgar [Lungu] is our 6th President since independence. We have had presidents Kaunda, [Frederick] Chiluba, [Levy] Mwanawasa, [Rupiah] Banda, [Michael] Sata and now Lungu,” Mwaanga said. “We have ably demonstrated as a people that every part of Zambia, has an inalienable right to produce a president. We have proved that all tribes are equal. That no one tribe is more superior than others. A lot of inter-marriages have taken place across the country and slowly, tribe is becoming a mute issue. Our people in the compounds across Zambia have always lived together in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity.”

He said what the country needed more was a good president, regardless of their ethnic grouping.

Mwaanga said if the current tribal sentiments were uttered before 1964, the country’s independence would not have been achieved.

“What our country needs is a good president, who will serve and be President of all the people [of] Zambia and not just a few. Let us rise above tribal hegemony and sentiments and work together during this very difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic, to rebuild our country and make it great again,” he urged. “Tribalism is evil and must be condemned to the dustbin of history. We are stronger working together under the umbrella of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. Zambians from all parts of Zambia, participated in the just struggle for independence. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder to defeat colonialism and apartheid, not only in Zambia, but throughout the continent of Africa. During the struggle for independence, no one talked about tribe. We treated each other as brothers and sisters, because we understood and accepted that all men and women are born equal in the eyes of God.”

Mwaanga expressed displeasure as a freedom fighter who knew the value of a multiethnic country.

He called for a stop to tribal sentiments, especially from politicians.

“I am greatly disturbed and horrified by recent utterances of some political and other leaders, who have been making public statements, which grossly undermine our national motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. Zambians from all parts of Zambia, participated in the just struggle for independence,” said Mwaanga.