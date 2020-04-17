L/stone council confiscates 80ltrs of Kachasu, arrests 22 people in COVID operation

THE Livingstone City Council has confiscated 80 litres of Kachasu beer, an illicit brew, and arrested 22 people for defying President Edgar Lungu’s closure of bars due to COVID-19.

And the Livingstone Central Hospital is screening everyone for COVID-19 before being allowed into the premises of the medical facility.

In a statement, Livingstone City Council public relations officer Melvin Mukela said a combined operation of the state police and council police was held on Monday April 13.

“22 people were caught drinking beer at different locations (backyard beer dens) in the district against the Presidential directives of not having social gatherings. 16 individuals out of the 22 will be appearing in the fast track court…80 litres of Kachasu was also confiscated during the operation,” said Mukela.

Meanwhile, a check at the Livingstone Central Hospital’s dental clinic revealed that everyone entering the medical facility was first required to be checked for any signs that may suggest COVID-19 infection.