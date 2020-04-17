Prime TV closure political

Chishimba Kambwili is asking the entire board of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to resign on moral grounds, after being used to shut down Prime Television.
“First and foremost I am reliably informed by two board members that the decision was not done in the interest of the nation neither was it backed by law but it was just an instruction from State House and the Ministry of Information. The board must resign because instead of following the laid down procedures and the law, they decide to succumb to pressure by the minister and State House. What they have done has no backing of the law,” says Kambwili. “The idea of behaving like this will put President [Edgar] Lungu as the most gallant president Zambia has ever had, a dictator that Zambia has ever had because in the history of Zambia it is only him who has closed two media houses so far – The Post and now Prime TV. What is he scared of? Let us learn to coexist and accept divergent views. If you just want people to be listening to your own voice always then you are a wrong leader because a good leader listens to criticism and is able to make amends based on the criticism.”
Prime TV closure should be taken seriously. Since coming to power, Edgar has silenced any voice of reason without regard to the law.
For instance, he annihilated The Post, sending over 3,000 employees to the cold. Edgar’s high-handedness knows no boundary. He needs to reconsider his political ideology of falling on anyone who opposes him “like a tonne of bricks”.
You don’t run affairs of the Republic by being vindictive. Leaders build, win over opponents by persuasion and not coercion or submission.
As Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa argues: “The cancellation of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence is a political decision and part of President Edgar Lungu’s wider strategy for the 2021 election. Those who are calling on the IBA to reverse the illegal action it has taken against Prime TV are missing one crucial point that is likely to render their appeals futile: the prime mover of the decision is the President of Zambia. By closing the country’s leading independent television station, Lungu is seeking to remove one more hurdle in his strategic step-by-step march to retaining power and extending his rule. Over the last few years, Prime TV, competing against 41 other officially licensed television stations in Zambia, has emerged to become the channel of choice in most Zambian households. It has provided an important platform for the expression of a plurality of views and the discussion of issues that matter most to the public. These include the performance of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power, the viability of opposition political parties, the implications of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, and the question of whether Lungu is eligible to stand for another term of office. The station has also regularly televised paid-for rallies of opposition parties that are denied access to the state-run Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. Furthermore, Prime TV, sometimes in conjunction with other institutions, has organised and broadcast a series of public discussions that have raised public awareness and understanding on different subjects of mutual interest. Such was Prime TV’s influence and rising appeal that even ministers and ruling party officials regularly abandoned the public media and queued to appear on this private television station, seeking to tap into its distinct viewership. Of particular concern to the PF is that the channel, available on the decoders of DStv, Top Star and GOtv, is most popular in the urban centres of Lusaka and Copperbelt, where the party’s support has become shaky. Worried that the disenchantment arising from an informed public may damage his re-election prospects and work against the governing party, President Lungu may have exerted pressure on the IBA to shut down Prime TV in order to strike a serious blow to the electoral chances of opposition parties by removing the most effective platform that enabled them to connect their agenda for political change with the concerns or demands of the electorate. If democracy is about the competition of ideas, politics is about the struggle for power – social and economic. This struggle cannot be waged without the media. Lungu knows this, and he is crudely making impotent his opponents by demolishing their access to this tool…By closing Prime TV sixteen months ahead of Zambia’s next election, Lungu and the PF are also seeking to deceive many into thinking that the decision is totally unconnected to the 12 August 2021 election, when, in fact, it is the underlying motivation. It is worth noting that when Lungu and the PF, in another move that was meant to boost their re-election chances, closed The Post newspaper on 21 June 2016, only about six weeks had remained before that year’s election. Despite great attempts by the government to present the action as a result of the failure by Zambia’s then leading independent newspaper to settle a disputed tax debt, it was quite obvious to many that the decision was linked to the election and was difficult to explain for any other reason. Lungu appears to have learnt from that experience by closing yet another critical media organisation much earlier this time around.”
Chishimba Kambwili is asking the entire board of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to resign on moral grounds, after being used to shut down Prime Television.
“First and foremost I am reliably informed by two board members that the decision was not done in the interest of the nation neither was it backed by law but it was just an instruction from State House and the Ministry of Information. The board must resign because instead of following the laid down procedures and the law, they decide to succumb to pressure by the minister and State House. What they have done has no backing of the law,” says Kambwili. “The idea of behaving like this will put President [Edgar] Lungu as the most gallant president Zambia has ever had, a dictator that Zambia has ever had because in the history of Zambia it is only him who has closed two media houses so far – The Post and now Prime TV. What is he scared of? Let us learn to coexist and accept divergent views. If you just want people to be listening to your own voice always then you are a wrong leader because a good leader listens to criticism and is able to make amends based on the criticism.”
Prime TV closure should be taken seriously. Since coming to power, Edgar has silenced any voice of reason without regard to the law.
For instance, he annihilated The Post, sending over 3,000 employees to the cold. Edgar’s high-handedness knows no boundary. He needs to reconsider his political ideology of falling on anyone who opposes him “like a tonne of bricks”.
You don’t run affairs of the Republic by being vindictive. Leaders build, win over opponents by persuasion and not coercion or submission.
As Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa argues: “The cancellation of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence is a political decision and part of President Edgar Lungu’s wider strategy for the 2021 election. Those who are calling on the IBA to reverse the illegal action it has taken against Prime TV are missing one crucial point that is likely to render their appeals futile: the prime mover of the decision is the President of Zambia. By closing the country’s leading independent television station, Lungu is seeking to remove one more hurdle in his strategic step-by-step march to retaining power and extending his rule. Over the last few years, Prime TV, competing against 41 other officially licensed television stations in Zambia, has emerged to become the channel of choice in most Zambian households. It has provided an important platform for the expression of a plurality of views and the discussion of issues that matter most to the public. These include the performance of the Patriotic Front (PF) in power, the viability of opposition political parties, the implications of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, and the question of whether Lungu is eligible to stand for another term of office. The station has also regularly televised paid-for rallies of opposition parties that are denied access to the state-run Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. Furthermore, Prime TV, sometimes in conjunction with other institutions, has organised and broadcast a series of public discussions that have raised public awareness and understanding on different subjects of mutual interest. Such was Prime TV’s influence and rising appeal that even ministers and ruling party officials regularly abandoned the public media and queued to appear on this private television station, seeking to tap into its distinct viewership. Of particular concern to the PF is that the channel, available on the decoders of DStv, Top Star and GOtv, is most popular in the urban centres of Lusaka and Copperbelt, where the party’s support has become shaky. Worried that the disenchantment arising from an informed public may damage his re-election prospects and work against the governing party, President Lungu may have exerted pressure on the IBA to shut down Prime TV in order to strike a serious blow to the electoral chances of opposition parties by removing the most effective platform that enabled them to connect their agenda for political change with the concerns or demands of the electorate. If democracy is about the competition of ideas, politics is about the struggle for power – social and economic. This struggle cannot be waged without the media. Lungu knows this, and he is crudely making impotent his opponents by demolishing their access to this tool…By closing Prime TV sixteen months ahead of Zambia’s next election, Lungu and the PF are also seeking to deceive many into thinking that the decision is totally unconnected to the 12 August 2021 election, when, in fact, it is the underlying motivation. It is worth noting that when Lungu and the PF, in another move that was meant to boost their re-election chances, closed The Post newspaper on 21 June 2016, only about six weeks had remained before that year’s election. Despite great attempts by the government to present the action as a result of the failure by Zambia’s then leading independent newspaper to settle a disputed tax debt, it was quite obvious to many that the decision was linked to the election and was difficult to explain for any other reason. Lungu appears to have learnt from that experience by closing yet another critical media organisation much earlier this time around.”