Radical economic measures inevitable for Zambia – Hamududu

ECONOMIST Highvie Hamududu has observed that Zambia’s economy has hit rock bottom and that post-COVID-19 the government will have no choice but to completely change its economic management.

He proposes that the government reduces its shareholding in the almost moribund State-owned enterprises.

Hamududu notes that the COVID-19 has, in a way, brought about practical austerity measures among government officials, insofar as foreign travel is concerned.

Hamududu was asked by The Mast to propose a better economic management system, especially post-COVID-19 period.

He said the COVID-19 had given the country a more reason for radical economic reform: “which we should have done even before this coronavirus.”

“With this effect of the coronavirus, it is become absolutely inevitable to implement radical economic measures and it cannot be business as usual,” Hamududu said. “The business as usual that has characterised economic management in the past few years cannot work anymore. In any case, even before the COVID-19 the business as usual was already a very risky approach – the economy was already sinking. Right now with this adversity…They say adversity is the mother of invention. Our friends in the West when they face such an adversity, they now sit down and even do better things after.”

He noted that Zambia ought to do things with the right tenacity, vigour and resolve.

“So, I’m saying that post-COVID-19, Zambia will be overdue for a marshal plan. We need an economic marshal plan to completely change the way we manage our economy and government has no choice,” Hamududu advised. “It’s a question of doing it or we sink! If that is not done, we’ll sink. We have hit rock bottom and we hope that government will provide the requisite leadership over economic management. They must not fail the Zambian people, otherwise it will be terrible.”

He regretted the fact that the current government is “a top-heavy” one.

“You see, the personal emoluments that constitute over 50 per cent of the budget, even before the coronavirus, was unsustainable. We had passed over the threshold. The normal threshold for personal emoluments in the budget component was supposed to be around 30 per cent. So, that must be corrected,” he said, adding that there was currently many moribund positions and institutions within the government which weighed heavily on the government treasury. “That money now must be released to revive the economy. We must not remain at 50 per cent [for personal emoluments]. A way must be found to reduce the portion of the personal emoluments from the 50 per cent or so to quite less. Let it come right below 40 per cent. There must be a margin – plus or minus 30 per cent. A 35 per cent personal emoluments could be acceptable.”

Hamududu indicated that COVID-19 had aggravated the country’s economic state and that a revival formula must be found.

“We’ll have to do it in tears. The Bible says [that] some things we should have done while things where okay we’ll now have to do them in tears. That we’ll have to do it!” he said. “So, the whole government requires re-structuring. Do we still need this number of ministers, permanent secretaries? Do we still need a lot of agencies in government? Those questions must be asked.”

On public debt, Hamududu pointed out that even before the coronavirus, the rate at which Zambia was accumulating debt was unsustainable.

“And we were not talking about scaling down debt! With the coronavirus knock on our economy, it has become inevitable to re-look, to have a complete paradigm shift on the debt situation in our country. We have no choice but to reverse the debt accumulation – like what those eminent former ministers of finance have said,” Hamududu explained. “We need, first of all, to freeze any accumulation of debt and begin to undo the debt that is already there. Are there options? Yes, there are options. One of it is that for now, we need to get the IMF (International Monetary Fund) package because it comes with fiscal discipline measures. It will also send a message to the world that Zambia is beginning to do things right. It will send a signal.”

He further underscored that there were reforms which needed to be effected among State-owned enterprises.

“That is one of the low-hanging fruit – government must re-look at the State –owned enterprises. Are they really adding value? We need a certain way of private participation in the State-owned enterprises. In simple words, we need another way of privatisation,” he said. “Government must reduce their shareholding in the State-owned enterprises, like we did for ZANACO and like what was done for ZAMTEL before it was reversed. That must be done; they (State-owned enterprises) are not adding real value. They are becoming moribund! Those assets must begin to be productive and you can only do that if you get private equity partners to re-capitalise.”

He also noted that the government needed to up-scale public private partnership – “the infrastructure roll-out, the mode of financing must change.”

Hamududu stressed that the government did not have money now to finance infrastructure but that the private sector had the money.

“So, all infrastructure that is commercially viable can basically be put up by the private sector. Let me give an example; the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway must be removed from government books – it can be done by the private sector. They will finance it, run the toll gates until they recover their money,” Hamududu suggested. “So, infrastructure must be offloaded to the public private partnerships. We need to change the mode of financing – not from the budget and not from borrowing. You can’t stop infrastructure development but what you must change is the mode of financing. Even the airports can be put up by the private sector under the public private partnership.”

Hamududu advised government officials to walk the talk on the issue of austerity measures.

“Austerity measures must be real! Can you imagine now, the coronavirus has even helped us to apply austerity measures because there is now no more travel out of the country by the top people in government. Ministers, permanent secretaries and all those directors…” he said. “Let embassies abroad attend to international engagements. We can’t pay twice; you pay these people to go out while there are embassies. The embassies can sit on behalf of government officials here.”

Meanwhile, Hamududu reiterated the need for the government to begin dismantling local debts because: “local debts are what choke the local economy.”

He said with the current debt, the government must still go ahead with the re-financing arrangement.

“Re-financing arrangement for local debt can only happen if the IMF comes on board. With the IMF on board, even those we owe money will be agreeable to the re-financing options because the economy will be seen to be adhering to fiscal discipline,” said Hamududu. “Therefore, even re-financing becomes feasible because the IMF package would have sent the right message to those who have the money to provide the re-financing option. Re-financing simply means that we extend the debt so that you don’t have onerous payments monthly; the economy can breathe or the treasury can have the fiscal space to deal with domestic debt.”