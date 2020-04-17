UPND writes Lungu over Prime TV closure

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has written to President Edgar Lungu expressing his party’s disappointment and displeasure over the PF government’s decision to close Prime Television.

Katuka schooled President Lungu that the media forms a beacon for any successful democratic dispensation without which the general citizenry loses access to information.

“We, together with other stakeholders with like minds, have said time and again that your government is dictatorial. Closing Prime Television confirms our fears that this government has indeed become a dictatorship,” Katuka said. “Since 1991, when our country reverted back to multiparty democracy, Zambia has been seen as a beacon of hope and democracy in the region and Africa because of the democratic tenets that successive governments before yours have respected.”

He said, as a lawyer, President Lungu should know too well that a free press is a cornerstone of any democracy.

“You need not be schooled that a free press plays a vital role in democratic societies, enabling the open exchange of information and opinions among ordinary citizens, businesses, citizens, associations, political parties and government,” Katuka said.

He said President Lungu’s inability to tolerate dissenting views and opinions and to accommodate those that decide to criticise him had dealt a fatal blow to democracy.

Katuka said President Lungu’s government closed The Post Newspapers in 2016 because he viewed it as a platform for dissenting views.

“You profess to be a democrat but your actions speak a totally different language. Your government’s move to close Prime TV is counterproductive and detrimental to the country’s governance record. It is our strong view that the press must be allowed to perform its essential role; to investigate, and scrutinise our leaders and institutions,” he said.

Katuka urged President Lungu to immediately rescind the decision to close Prime TV.

He said that it’s an open secret that the Independent Broadcasting Authority was just used to carry out the wishes of President Lungu’s government.

“The buck stops at you. In the past few years of your rule, the country has seen growing attacks on journalists and media organisations that are perceived to be anti-government. Media organisations must be allowed to operate freely and perform their role of providing checks and balances without the fear of being crushed by a repressive regime,” Katuka said.

He demanded President Lungu immediately reverses the decision to close Prime TV as the closure would result in unemployment of many people and dent Zambia’s democratic image.