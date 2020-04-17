ZAMBIA A MESS…because of selfish, greedy people in public offices – Mazoka

PEMBA UPND member of parliament Mutinta Mazoka says Zambia is in a mess today because of having people in public offices that are selfish and greedy.

And Mazoka says UPND is going to win in 2021, stressing that: “I’m very confident about that and that’s why you are seeing all these spanners being put here and there by the PF government because they are afraid that UPND is making strides.”

Speaking when she inspected projects under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in her area, Mazoka observed that high levels of selfishness in the country was killing the spirit of quality service delivery hence making citizens suffer.

“Zambia is in a mess today because of having people in public offices that are selfish and greedy. A lot of services given is of poor quality due to selfishness,” she said.

She expressed disappointment at the poor quality of roofing materials that were supplied to Siabunkululu Primarily School saying that was daylight robbery of public resources.

“As area member of parliament, I’m not happy with this kind of poor quality of iron sheets that were used to roof this school. These iron sheets look like they came from a tsunami-hit area. And at Siamuleya Clinic, the number of materials was reduced from the initial budgeted and purchased items,” she complained.

Mazoka directed the civic leaders in her constituency to ensure that the supplier of materials was followed up to account for their unpatriotic service to citizens.

She said she would not sit idle and allow those charged with the responsibility to procure materials under CDF to deprive citizens of their chance to enjoy quality services.

“It’s very disappointing that those in charge of procurement at Pemba Council could purchase low quality materials. It sends a signal to us that these people, for them to allow this to happen, benefited at the expense of the poor villagers in my constituency,” she said.

Mazoka also delivered 20 pockets of cement to Kasonde Primary School which she had promised during her 2016 campaigns.

And Mazoka said it has not been easy for her as an opposition member of parliament to fulfil all her developmental plans in the constituency due to lack resources.

“We have been crying for development in our constituencies such as roads that have been neglected for too long but as an opposition MP the government won’t even hear you when you complain about anything,” she said. “We are given two answers by the ministers – number one answer is that ‘when funds are available’. Now when are those funds going to be available, next year there are elections? I will have been in this constituency for 10 years. And in this 10 years, I have been MP no funds were made available to help me deliver meaningful development in my constituency,” Mazoka lamented. “When are those funds going to be available? And then the second answer ministers give is that ‘use your CDF’. [But] how much is this same CDF? Very little. I have 10 wards here, each ward needs something, this is a poor country and as a result every ward is poor looking up to the government to bring development. So are they saying K1.6 million is enough to bring development to Pemba Constituency as a whole? Really how feasible is that?”

Asked if her party would form government in 2021, Mazoka expressed confidence that if there won’t be any underhand methods, UPND is going to win.

“I’m very confident about that and that’s why you are seeing all these spanners being put here and there by the PF government because they are afraid that UPND is making strides. So they are afraid that ‘if we let them loose to do their work then they will take the day’,” said Mazoka. “I’m just hoping and praying hard that the kind of farming season we had this year if it could replicate itself next season as well so that come next year the people who are fond of buying voters with mealie meal and maize won’t have a chance to do so.”