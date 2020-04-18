5 Kafue cases push Zambia’s Covid load to 57

[By Oliver Chisenga and Masuzyo Chakwe]

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya yesterday announced five new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours.

And medical doctor Aaron Mujajati fears the country could be on a verge of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as things stand.

Meanwhile, front line staff at Levy Mwanawasa medical university teaching hospital and Masaiti COVID-19 centres have complained that Dr Chilufya has neglected to update them on their wages following their current risky undertaking.

The five new cases pushes the total of COVID-19 infections to 57 with two deaths.

Dr Chilufya informed the nation that three COVID patients have since been discharged.

He said 22 cases were currently under their care but that all of them were stable.

He said the five new cases were all coming from Kafue following the routine mass screening that was done.

Dr Chilufya added that targeted testing has continued in Kafue and would be escalated.

“The first female is coming from Shikoswe and the next male is also from Shikoswe. We have an 8-year-old from Nangongwe and a 54-year-old also from Nangongwe and a female, 56-year-old from Kafue East,” Dr Chilufya said.

He further said investigations have been instituted to contact all contacts and so far a team of health practitioners was in the field collecting swabs from all contacts discovered.

And Dr Aaron Mujajati fears that as things stand, Zambia could be on the verge of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Dr Mujajati said in the last six days Zambia had recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 out of which 11 were local transmissions.

“It was reported in Chaisa and Kwa Jack, now it’s Bauleni and Marapodi. Are you getting the picture? What is common about these places? High population density. The fight against COVID-19 is about to get tested because social distancing is extremely challenging in these areas. Talk of self-quarantine in a two roomed house for a family of six,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

“How possible is that? Access to masks is also not universal. To compound the situation, these are some of the places where some of our most economically challenged citizens reside. In the last six days Zambia has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 of which are local transmissions. How many transmissions are taking place as we speak?”

Dr Mujajati said the case that worried him the most was the one involving a 10-year-old child of Kabwe.

He said children were efficient transmitters of viruses.

“How often have you had a flu in the first week of dropping your kids at school after schools open? Now think COVID-19. The other challenge is that kids move around a lot and the child in question will not be able to tell authorities all its contacts. That’s just the way kids are,” he said.

“As things stand, we could be on the verge of a sharp rise in cases. The Ministry of Health has its work cut out. For you and me we need to #prevent&protect by: avoiding crowds, wash our hands, avoid touching our faces, and wear a mask in public as per presidential directive. We need to work very hard and work together. The struggle just got real.”

Meanwhile, front-line staff at Levy Mwanawasa and on the Copperbelt, who sought anonymity, said regardless of their total commitment of working day and night, the minister has never bothered to address them on a number of challenges in their execution of duty.

They noted that although President Edgar Lungu in his first address on the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned that they would be remunerated but Dr Chilufya has never addressed them.

“Writing from Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Teaching Hospital and Masaiti COVID-19 centres .We are frontliners who reported on these two facilities on the 20th March 2020. We’ve been working tirelessly day and night to make sure that we save the lives of our Zambian people, the minister has never addressed us. Nevertheless, the President made a pronouncement on his first national address that very soon they will start giving frontliners their incentives which he didn’t mention how much,” the source said.

The frontliners further said there has been concern owing to the silence on expectations after the exercise.

They demanded that Dr Chilufya addresses them because the heat was being felt by frontliners rather than him who was merely reading what he was given to reveal.

“This reason has raised concerns to frontliners in Copperbelt and Lusaka, who are in the dark over the expectations after this exercise. Therefore, we want the minister to put this in black and white to us, he doesn’t even know how things are moving, he just receives information and updates the nation. He must come and feel how we are feeling. Zamtel donated 500 mobile phones for frontliners to use in communication with free airtime, we have never been addressed on how those phones were distributed. It’s a lot but we want the risking allowances as other countries are doing to their health workers,” complained the frontliners.