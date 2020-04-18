Beyond the Obvious: Swimming in the sea of Knowledge and Information

IF SOCIAL DISTANCING is the new phrase you learnt recently, for my part, I discovered infodemic – suffering from too much information. And this is exactly what most of us were exposed to in the wake of this coronavirus pandemic. Everyone wanted to say ‘something’ of what they knew about ‘something.’ All kinds of prescriptions were on offer by every one of us, the clergy included, but much of which was just some copy and paste stuff. With many of us owning one type of phone or another, sharing of this ‘something’ was as simple as ABCD. Now because we were in this COVID-19 scare, much of what was being shared was either of despair or hope. Despair because many of us with no connection with China, except maybe a few Chinese items in our homes, felt shortchanged and wondered why a virus from Wuhan should give us so much nightmares. Even more depressing were the allegations that the virus was a deliberate plot by some evil guys in league with world powers to cause havoc to the earthlings. All this kind of information, whether you agree or not, was very depressing to many of us. It was information giving us psychological pain and emotional torment. In fact, ZICTA could charge many of us with the offence of circulating information that could cause discontent. Be warned.

But we also had some messages of hope. There were many articles that were offering very credible information. There were tips on how to be helped or keep oneself safe from this virus. Our religious brothers were even reminding us of the imminent end of the world. How that, while we need to wash our hands, we need to see that our souls are also washed in the blood of the Lamb.

The problem, though, is how to decipher which information is true and which one is not. In other words, when is something true? This is not easy because truth changes with shifting circumstances. There’s actually a very thin line between truth and falsehood. In fact, I dare say truth and falsehood are like the two faces of the same coin. What is true today may not be true tomorrow. And likewise, what may be considered false today may turn out to be right in the next generation. Unknown to most of us, what we take as truth is just what we want to be true.

So you see that there’s no such thing as infallible truth. Or in our case today, there’s no information that is absolutely factual. So out of all the myriad of information that you have been receiving lately, much of it may probably be half-truths.

Now, let’s leave half-truths behind and remind ourselves that our discourse today is on man’s amassed information which leads to increased knowledge. We’re actually swimming in the sea of knowledge and information, but alas and behold, it seems man is drowning in this sea. It’s not an exaggeration that his insatiable appetite for more and more knowledge is driving him to exploit natural resources to his own detriment. Our forests are being depleted at alarming rates. Our rivers are contaminated. The air and heavens above are not spared. Man has been to the moon; he has sent probes to planets unseen and still his knowledge tempts him to search for life beyond the galaxies lightyears away.

Today man can design babies to have any characteristic traits the parents want, whether sporty and athletic, musical, philosophical or political. You can choose to change your sex from male to female, or vice versa. Stem cell science and cloning technology is available, and if scientists were to be allowed by law, they can recreate Nelson Mandela or reincarnate Mother Teresa. Technology can even fictionalise the coming of the Lord or make you believe rapture has come. Man has pushed the boundary of knowledge such that what was unthinkable three decades ago is now a reality. We just don’t know what man’s knowledge of developing coronavirus will do to our lives. You may disagree or doubt me today, but only time will tell.

If indeed knowledge and information has become abundant and widely accessible today, what kind of people are we going to be a century from now? Let’s wait and see.

