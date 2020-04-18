Court officials opt for silence in drugs case

FIVE court officials and two businessmen have opted to remain silent in a matter where they are facing charges of drug trafficking and theft by public servant.

In this matter, Eric Chipango, Emmanuel Chimba, both businessmen and court officials, Emmanuel Chirwa, Mathews Mukanda, Victor Nzaila, O’Brian Muyunda and Didie Kangwa, a senior clerk of court, are charged with four counts of trafficking in narcotic drugs and two counts of theft by public servant.

The seven were accused of trafficking 80.11 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority and another count of trafficking in 1kg of cocaine without lawful authority.

Chimba, a businessman, and Chirwa, a court interpreter, are accused of trafficking 1.5 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority.

Chirwa is facing another count of trafficking 4.5 grammes of cocaine without lawful authority and theft by public servant for allegedly stealing the same grammes of cocaine, belonging to the Zambian government.

Meanwhile, all the five court officials are charged with one count of theft by servant for allegedly stealing 24 kilogrammes of cocaine, which was an exhibit in an active case before now Livingstone High Court judge Kenneth Mulife between August 4, 2017 and August 9, 2018, the property of the Zambian government.

When the matter came up for defense, lawyer representing the accused, who were found with a case to answer for allegedly trafficking in 24 kilogrammes of cocaine, told magistrate Chitulangoma that his clients have decided to remain silent.

Last month, magistrate Chitulangoma found the accused with a case to answer and put them on their defence as the State had established a prima facie case against them.

She, however, acquitted Bervan Mengo, a court interpreter who was jointly-charged with the seven, after finding that the State’s evidence did not implicate him in the matter.

Defence lawyer Phill Muya said the accused would not give any testimony but they would call three witnesses to testify in the matter.

Muya made an application that the court should summon the witnesses.

Among the witnesses that the accused intends to call is the current clerk of court.

Magistrate Chitulangoma granted the application and adjourned to case to April 17, 2020./