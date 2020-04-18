GOVT PART OF MOPANI CLOSURE – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema is calling for an immediate resolution of the Mopani Copper Mines-Zambian government dispute for the benefit of all stakeholders and citizens.

He says Zambians must own “our economy, even on joint venture arrangements”.

“The sad part is when our citizens try to own business entities, they are either closed, victimised or intimidated into toeing a particular political line, the case of the Post Newspaper and now Prime TV are fresh in our minds,” the UPND president said, in a statement yesterday. “…We are watching the developments at Mopani Copper Mine (MCM) on the Copperbelt with keen interest. We fully sympathise with the plight of workers, mine suppliers, contractors, other stakeholders and the Copperbelt community at large.”

Hichilema said the sad developments at MCM come at a time when Zambia still have unresolved issues with KCM in Chingola.

“The Zambian economy cannot afford to have an additional 11,000-plus jobless people that MCM is laying off,” he said. “ZCCM-IH is a shareholder in MCM. It should therefore be true that ZCCM-IH is part of the decision to put MCM on Care and Maintenance, a situation government has known all along. For the politicians in Patriotic Front (PF) to express surprise about this development is purely a political stunt and an act of populism.”

Hichilema said the UPND has advised on diversification of the economy on several occasions.

“We have spoken about supporting Zambians through positive contract discrimination, financing, market linkages, but there is a tendency to always wait for a disaster to strike, and indeed the handling of MCM is a disaster,” said Hichilema. “Today we are talking about a negative situation where the MCM’s chief executive officer (CEO) [Nathan Bullock] is being intercepted at the airport for allegedly trying to flee the country…We call for an immediate resolution of this MCM vs Zambian government dispute for the benefit of all stakeholders and our citizens. Our United Party for National Development (UPND) economic and mining team are on standby to help Government navigate through this mess.”

Mopani Copper Mines Plc is a Zambian registered copper mine owned by ZCCM-IH (10 per cent), Glencore Plc (73.1 per cent) and First Quantum Minerals Ltd (16.9 per cent). In April 2000, Mopani purchased assets of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM) comprising underground mines, a concentrator, a smelter and a refinery at Mufulira mine site and underground mines, open pits, a concentrator and a cobalt plant at Nkana mine site in Kitwe.

According to Bloomberg, Zambia raised the stakes in its fight with Glencore Plc, threatening to strip the company of its copper mines.

Glencore said, last week, it needs to close shafts at Mopani Copper Mines Plc due to falling metal prices, disrupted logistics and travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. It pressed ahead with the move in defiance of the government, which described the closure as illegal.

“They’ve been given seven days to show why their license should not be cancelled or revoked,” mines ministry permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga said by phone. A Glencore spokesman declined to comment, though the company said earlier Tuesday it was in talks with the government about a way forward.

The threat from Zambia to cancel the mining license of Glencore’s local unit significantly escalates the conflict at a time when both the commodity trader and country are battling slumping copper prices as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand.

Zambia has a track record for carrying through on its threats. A year ago, the country placed the local unit of Vedanta Resources Plc in provisional liquidation, accusing the company of skipping taxes and lying about expansion plans. Zambia is the continent’s second-biggest copper producer.