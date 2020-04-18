Govt won’t use emotions over MCM – Musukwa

WE don’t want to break the law in resolving the Mopani problem, says mines minister Richard Musukwa.

Last week, Mopani Coper Mines placed its Mufulira and Nkana mines in Kitwe under care-and-maintenance citing the COVID-19 pandemic which has paralysed the business world.

Government has constituted a combined team of experts in all facets of the mining sector which has set base at Mopani offices while government and Glencore are engaging in talks.

Mopani Copper Mines Plc is a Zambian registered copper mine owned by ZCCM-IH (10 per cent), Glencore Plc (73.1 per cent) and First Quantum Minerals Ltd (16.9 per cent).

Speaking to journalists when he paid a courtesy call at Kitwe district commissioner Chileshe Bweupe yesterday, Musukwa who was flanked by Copperbelt Province PF chairman Nathan Chanda said government will not use emotions in dealing with the Mopani issue.

“I want to appeal to the citizens, the unions and everyone aggrieved to remain calm as government has invoked the provisions of the law. We must all rally behind the people that have set base at Mopani as we find a lasting solution. But never again will Zambians allow exploitation by these multinational companies operating in the mines,” Musukwa said.

He said he had heard a lot of intellectualism and different opinions about the Mopani matter “but government reserves the right to protect its people because there are laws that govern these agreements and the law protects all parties. It’s not where one party wakes up at 23:00 hours and sends 15 to 17,000 workers home without the consent of the other party”.

Asked what will happen when the seven-day ultimatum given to Glencore to rescind the decision elapses next week, Musukwa said the government would invoke the mines and minerals Act 72 of 2015 which prescribes what should happen under the circumstances.

“Mopani didn’t just breach the mines and minerals Act, they also breached the recognition agreement with the unions that’s why unions are also agitated. They were illegal in their action but as government, we don’t want to be emotional, we want to follow the law. We will work within the provisions of the law that guides mining in the country,” Musukwa said.

Asked what work the constituted team that includes ZRA officers was doing at Mopani, Musukwa said the government did not want to be caught unaware by any eventualities.

“We have a cadre of mining experts as a country from exploration, mining and geology including sales, so Zambians are very capable…it’s time Zambians increased their footprints in the mining industry,” he said when asked if Zambians can run the mining operation.

Musukwa said the government wants genuine, open and honest dialogue with Glencore stressing that nothing would be left to chance in the process of protecting Zambia’s mineral resources.

He denied assertions that Mopani chief executive officer Nathan Bullock, who was blocked from leaving the country on Wednesday, was under house rest saying the presence of security personnel at his house was meant to provide him with security because Zambians were agitated when they heard news that he wanted to ‘sneak’ out of the country in the middle of the crisis.

Musukwa said the mines and minerals Act only recognised a CEO of a mining company as a licence holder who must be present “in times like this”.

By press time, miners and union leaders had staged a protest march to Mopani Copper Mines central offices along central street.