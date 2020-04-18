High Court constitution bound in exercising power to promote accountability – Prime TV

PRIME Television says according to the Zambian Constitution, freedom of expression does not just involve one’s rights to express themselves but also extends to the right to access, receive and disseminate information without interference.

The TV station says the directive by government to cease all cooperation with it blocks its rights to access public information as it will be excluded from State functions and hindering its (Prime TV) freedom to express itself on matters of public importance.

This is in a matter Prime TV is challenging the decision by government and its agents to cease all cooperation with it after it refused to air free adverts relating to COVID-19 owing to financial challenges.

Prime TV has cited the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, TopStar Communications company limited and MultiChoice Zambia limited seeking a declaration that the decision by government to cease all transactions and business with it was unconstitutional.

It is seeking an order that TopStar and MultiChoice could not remove it from the platforms they manage at the direction of government.

Prime TV is also seeking among other reliefs an order quashing the decision of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya to cease all cooperation with it and compensation for loss of income and business resulting from the statement of TopStar.

The State in its opposition to summons for application for a conservatory order said the position taken by Prime Television in these difficult times throughout the globe defeats public interest.

The State charged that Prime TV was still at liberty to receive and disseminate information as it still remained validly licensed pursuant to the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act No.17 of 2002 and the TV station was still currently broadcasting through MultiChoice platform (the IBA has now cancelled the TV station’s licence).

Government explained that it only indicated that it could not have any further dealings with Prim TV.

It stated that Prime TV’s rights to receive and impart information has not been affected at all by the State merely ceasing collaboration with it.

“For example, if the petitioner so wished, it would have been at liberty to disengage from any business arrangement with the government. If the action was taken by the petitioner that surely would not have given rise to a petition by the government on the basis that the petitioner had violated the Constitution,” the government stated.

It stated that the application for conservatory order should be dismissed for lack of merit because granting an order would injure public interest in a scenario where all media houses refuse to air or publish the sensitisation messages in the fight against coronavirus.

The State argued that it has not violated the Constitution by ceasing cooperation with Prime Television for its refusal to air free adverts relating to COVID-19 as alleged by the TV station.

The State further argued that the High Court had no jurisdiction to grant conservatory orders against the State.

And MultiChoice Zambia argued that the application for a conservatory order lacks merit as the court has no authority to grant the conservatory order sought by the TV station.

But in its reply to the argument in opposition to the application for a conservatory order by the State and MutliChoice, Prime TV said the court was clothed with the necessary authority to hear its application and grant the reliefs sought.

It said the High Court was bound by the Constitution in exercising power to promote accountability, which includes preventing the violation of fundamental rights as well as the potential future violation of human rights.

It argued that conservatory orders were different from injunctions although the effect might be the same.

“Article 28 of the Constitution does not prohibit the application for interim reliefs in the enforcement of the Bill of Rights. Article 28(1) indicates that the law allows a party to prevent the infringement of rights even before they happen. Article 28 further allows a party to make an application without prejudice to any other action relating to the same matter,” Prime TV said.

“Article 28 of the Constitution indicates that there is no requirement that a relief can only be granted once the main action has been determined. This is a misconceived argument as it would allow the State to carry out the most atrocious violations of human rights with no recluse available to those who seek to hold the state accountable.”

Prime TV said the case was a proper one for the court to grant a conservatory order to maintain the rights of the parties until further determination of the matter.

It prayed that the court should find that there are important questions on freedom of expression, including the right to disseminate and receive information without interference for Prime TV and the public to be determined.

Prime TV contended that it was in public interest that the status quo be maintained as allowing the rights of the parties to change would lead to a serious human rights violation.

It further argued that the infringement of fundamental human rights of a person by government, particularly as they relate to the ability of a media house to receive and disseminate information to the public, was of a public nature and was not a private matter between parties, as the TV station seeks to determine whether the directive was a violation of its rights under Article 20 of the Constitution.

“The petition is therefore on the face of it meritorious and the petitioner is likely to succeed in its action,” Said Prime TV.

“It is therefore the petitioner’s submission that the court grants a conservatory order. This court has the jurisdiction to grant the reliefs sought and in the absence of provisions preventing such relief, the court must sustain the petitioners application.”