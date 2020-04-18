PF an insensitive, evil gang – Mwaliteta

OBVIOUS Mwaliteta has asked the Patriotic Front government not to destroy the common solidarity created by the coronavirus fight.

On Thursday, President Edgar Lungu made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places in Zambia as a measure to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Then the PF announced it would distribute one million party-branded masks to citizens who cannot afford disposable masks.

The ruling party said President Lungu had donated K150,000 through the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund towards the empowerment of female tailors in selected parts of the country to make protective masks. It said empowered marketeers would sew up to one million branded face masks.

Reacting to that decision, Mwaliteta said while the move maybe welcome, but unknown to the Zambian public, “the wicked PF regime wants to politicise the disease by rolling out a fully-fledged campaign programme through the distribution of branded PF face masks”.

“How reckless, insensitive and evil can a gang of people be to its citizens taking advantage of the disease to campaign when the whole country is united in praying for the country to get over the pandemic,” he said. “So to the PF, they would rather this disease stays a little bit longer and continues to ravage our communities as long as it presents an opportunity to them to campaign through PF face masks. How will a neighbour render solidarity to another neighbour against this vicious disease, if they have to first view each other through political lenses? How ungodly can a regime be to always be taking advantage of people’s suffering for them to always be campaigning like they have equally done with the hunger situation where they are donating PF branded mealie meal.”

Mwaliteta said the PF knew that face masks were very expensive for ordinary citizens hence the proclamation to make it mandatory to wear them, “so that they can use the disease as a campaign vehicle”.

“They are diluting the seriousness of the message of the mask. So far, a number of organisations and individuals, including our party president Hakainde Hichilema have generously donated without politicizing the gifts, but for the PF, it’s always winning political mileage,” noted Mwaliteta. “This disease is not partisan, it kills indiscriminately. Please don’t destroy the common solidarity created by the coronavirus fight.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed at least 145,000 worldwide.

Yesterday, the US had 671,425 cases and 33,286 deaths.

Zambia had 48 cases and two deaths.