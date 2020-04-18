PF hiding in democracy but is a dictatorship behind curtains – Chihana

[By Oliver Chisenga and Isaac Zulu]

LUSAKA based clergyman Bishop Simon Chihana says the revocation of Prime Television licence by government using the Independent Broadcasting Authority is totally wrong and unfair not only to the company but also to its ardent viewers.

Bishop Chihana, president of the International Fellowship of Christian Churches (IFCC), is not only shameful but has communicated a very strong message to the public that the PF government is using democracy as a smokescreen and that they are a dictatorship behind the curtains.

“What government has done is totally wrong and very unfair not only to Prime TV but to the general viewers of Prime TV. Prime TV has grown to become another major voice and competitor in the television industry, and therefore closing it up in the manner the PF government has acted is not only shameful but has communicated a very strong message to the public that the PF government is using democracy as a front but are a dictatorship government behind the curtains,” Chihana said.

The clergyman further noted that under PF, the country has experienced the closure of The Post newspaper, Muvi Television and now Prime TV.

“We urge government to lift the closure and allow Prime TV operate normally without intimidation,” said Chihana.

Last week IBA revoked Prime Television licence following sour misunderstanding regarding the station’s stance on airing free COVID-19 adverts.

Prime Television proprietor Gerald Shawa, representing other broadcasting stations, told information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga that they would not run free adverts as requested by government but the statement was wrongly viewed as his personal stance.

Government thereafter withdrew its corporate relationship thus directing other agencies to follow suit, leading to cancellation of its broadcast licence by the IBA citing public interests.

Meanwhile, UPND Central Province chairman Gilbert Chifita says the cancellation of Prime Television licence is unjustifiable.

In a statement, Chifita pointed out that the decision to cancel the licence for Prime TV will deprive majority Zambians balanced news content and subsequently suffocate opposition political parties and civil society organisations that might not be given media coverage by the public broadcaster.

“The decision by the Independent Broadcasting Authority to cancel the broadcasting licence is yet another indication that the Patriotic Front wants to intimidate and muzzle the press ahead of the 2021 general elections. Prime TV has been known to give coverage to the ruling PF and opposition political parties as well as civil society organisations. This private television has been known for giving both sides of the story,” stated Chifita. “Prime TV has been giving balanced information to the general citizenry by bringing on board individuals that would analyse news content. This is a private television station that provided the Zambian people with health debates. But it’s unfortunate and saddening that the government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority decided to take this route when the nation is supposed to be informed about critical governance issues such the Bill 10. …This decision is unjustifiable because it is aimed at supressing the private media.”

He stated that a free press plays an important role in ensuring that democracy flourishes.

“The current Patriotic Front regime made a similar decision when they used all government machinery and institutions and closed The Post Newspapers. And that decision deprived majority Zambians an opportunity to have balanced news. We are aware that the PF government wants to continue using public media institutions to propagate political propaganda against political opponents ahead of the 2021 general elections. They want to suffocate divergent views. But individuals being used to champion this agenda such as information minister Dora Siliya and Independent Broadcasting Authority director Josephine Mapoma will not be in those positions forever. The agenda is about supressing the private media,” charged. “In a democracy, press freedom is paramount. Robust media equals democracy. A robust media enhances democracy and fundamental rights and freedoms.”

He expressed optimism that the current regime would not continue silencing the private media in order to continue propagating political propaganda against political opponents, saying “in a democracy citizens’ divergent views should be encouraged.”