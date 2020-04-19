Do the right thing if you want to enjoy leadership, Kazabu tells PF

IF you want to enjoy leadership, do the right thing, Luxon Kazabu advises the PF leaders.

Commenting on the closure of Prime TV, Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the PF government, said the democracy which Zambians strived so much for in 1991 should be nurtured and grown to help the country develop economically and socially.

“If you are doing everything right, there is nothing to fear. If you want to enjoy leadership, do the right thing, no one will criticise you. People will see that what you are doing is helping the country. What will make them criticise you? Nothing! Above all there is nothing in this day and age to hide, let’s be transparent,” Kazabu said.

He, however, indicated that there were leaders in government that do not care what happens to others as long as they themselves were okay.

Kazabu, who is also former Nkana member of parliament, said it makes one’s heart bleed to see the measures taken by the PF government to silence the private media.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot when we start closing businesses owned by Zambians. Surely, shouldn’t we be celebrating these Zambian businessmen and women who employ other Zambians? Shouldn’t we be celebrating people like Gerald Shawa as opposed to try and squeeze him to zero? Who do we then want to develop the country? We know what happened to people that worked for The Post, now it’s another batch of young Zambians thrown into the cold. It can never be right from whichever angle you look at,” he said.

“I am at a loss myself that the closure of Prime TV was being done when we were celebrating Easter as a Christian nation, so where are the values of Christianity in the IBA decision? Prime covered everyone, including the PF,” Kazabu said.

He said the common goal of Zambians and government leaders should be to fight COVID-19, which he warned would wipe out many Zambians if it spreads to all parts of the country due to the poor state of the health sector.

Kazabu added that it was the duty of all Zambians to protect the media.

“All Zambians have a duty to protect press freedoms so that you journalists can operate freely without looking over your shoulders,” said Kazabu.

The government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority shut down Prime TV in alleged public interest.

The action followed weeks after chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya announced that the government had ceased any cooperation with the private television station and ordering state agencies to follow suit, including terminating any business contracts.

The government reaction followed Prime TV director Gerald Shawa, on behalf of private broadcasting houses, said they would not be willing to air for free COVID-19 message due to financial constraints.