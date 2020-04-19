DORA a thermometer for regime change – Syakalima

CHIRUNDU UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima says information minister Dora Siliya’s impetuous actions are a thermometer for regime change.

Syakalima charges that the move by the PF government to close Prime TV is beyond the devilish actions of Satan to mankind.

He wonders how a regime can resort to barbarism during Easter period.

“She is at it again. The PF must know that Dora Siliya is a very nice thermometer to see that you are now losing power. She is the one who started this thing about Prime TV and today she, together with everybody else, sends Prime TV workers into oblivion,” Syakalima said.

In a press release dated April 9, 2020, Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general and board secretary Josephine Mapoma announced an instant cancellation of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence and cited “public interest” for the action.

The cancellation of the broadcasting licence is pursuant to Section 29 (1) (j) and (k) of the IBA (amendment) Act of 2010 which provides that the Board may cancel a broadcasting licence if: “the cancellation of the licence is necessary in the interest of the public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order….”

The privately-owned and Lusaka-based television station started broadcasting in April 2013.

Commenting on the matter, Syakalima stressed that those in the PF government were dangerous hypocrites.

“They are evil, they act like serpents. Who told them that they will escape from God’s wrath? What they have done to Prime TV is beyond what Satan did to the world. They have acted beyond a serpent. Maybe this is why [President Edgar] Lungu ate a snake,” Syakalima said.

“Are these the venoms of the snake that they ate? Anyway, truth temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant. If they think evil has triumphed, the truth will remain the truth. Only the devil can behave like this. How do you hurt people who work for Prime TV, even at the time of Easter when Jesus was betrayed? And this is when you betray the people who work for Prime TV! This is acting beyond the serpent.”

He asked government to consider workers that had been rendered jobless.

Syakalima expressed shock that while the country was hurting over COVID-19, government could have the audacity to close Prime TV.

“All of a sudden, over 200 workers who work for Prime TV have been shut. All these people, on average in an African set-up, look after about six people. We are already hurting over COVID-19 and they go ahead to hurt more workers at Prime TV. What type of callousness is that?’’ he asked.

“What type of a Christian country can you boast of? Where are the christians for Lungu now? They have been hiding because they know…Whilst everybody is doing concerted efforts on fighting COVID-19, underground the PF is fighting opponents; they are doing politics. They are actually lying that they are fighting COVID-19. The underlying thing that they are doing is things like closing Prime TV.”

Syakalima charged that PF, during this COVID-19 period, would be dealing with everybody.

“…including the opposition and other media houses which seem to them to be opponents. Whilst everybody else is busy talking about the coronavirus, they are busy doing politics and now they have exposed themselves,” he said.

Syakalima said information minister Dora Siliya must be reminded of her tainted record in the MMD government.

“Dora Siliya must be reminded that it is her, when the MMD was at the brink of losing power, who was behaving the way she is behaving today. She was busy doing things at ZAMTEL, the radar things and what and then the MMD lost power,” Syakalima said.

“In fact, Dora Siliya is a very good barometer or thermometer to see that the regime is now going out. She has started again; the same antics she used to do. She is at it again. The PF must know that Dora Siliya is a very nice thermometer to see that you are now losing power. She is the one who started this thing about Prime TV and today she, together with everybody else, sends Prime TV workers into oblivion.”

He asked the government to re-open Prime TV: “so that workers don’t go into depression and eventually die.”

“You can imagine we are in a state of almost a lockdown – people are not working because of this coronavirus. In the midst of all this, you behave like this! Coronavirus has reduced employment all over the world and then one can be so callous and behave like this. How can people be so hard-hearted like this?” he asked.

“You cannot say ‘let us sacrifice these people and remain in power.’ Who told them that you can be in power forever? Where is Al Bashir today? Caged like a lion! History is replete with people who thought that they were very powerful. [But] you can never be more powerful than the people. When people say ‘we are now getting back our power….’ People power is stronger than any other power.”

He reiterated that guns and tear gas could not diminish people’s power.

“This is why they say governments come and go but the State remains. So, when you see the policemen, the army, the air force, they are for the State and not for a particular government,” said Syakalima.

“How many presidents as a country have we had? So, when you have lost favour, just go, without bringing problems. But as you go, go happily.”