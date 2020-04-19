Headline Matters with Chambwa: Beware of dogs

There is a compelling reason Alaskan malamute, Rottweilers, wolf dogs, pit bulls are not let loose. They are security dogs that are undeniably capable of causing a funeral at this and that door. No pun intended! I don’t know about German shepherds.

Security dogs! What I know is that they are supposed to bite intruders – thieves, if you like. They can bite and even kill. Sad! Even sadder is that if they are let loose, they can bite and kill innocent passers-by, while thieves and other blameless human beings will watch from afar. When that happens, security dogs should not be regarded as a necessary evil but an utter nuisance.

But more often than not, such vicious dogs attack roaming yet innocent people. Thieves, usually escape the dragnet. It’s so disheartening. Why don’t dogs bite and even k.i.l.l. thieves? I’m neither disillusioned nor heartless!

Amidst the coronavirus, I’m supposed to be talking about something related, not about dogs. But like the virus, dogs are deadly. Deadly as the coronavirus is, people, despite numerous calls for them to stay at home, have continued moving, even aimlessly. Equally, dogs should not stop us from doing our day-to-day operations. We must continue moving! Should we be lock-downed because, for instance, Ms Limata, Ms Namukolo, Mr Lubinda, Mr Kalaluka, Mr Mwangala, Mr Mundia, Ms Akakandelwa and others own vicious dogs? No! Let PRIVATE operations continue but just beware. Yes, beware of THESE DOGS.

When they bite, it’s to kill and rarely to injure. In the meantime, R.I.P to The Post newspaper and Prime TV. Save for the fear of the same Rottweilers, we could have been organising annual memorial services in honour of the aforesaid ‘dead colleagues.’ But we would be bitten and killed. Who will mourn our death? Our mourners will be bitten and killed.

This is a vicious cycle but there’s a consolation; when THESE DOGS bite and kill all saints and consequently thieves, who will be feeding them? They will die! But before that time, BEWARE OF DOGS and don’t be shy to cry about the death of The Post and now Prime TV. Who still cheers for this Press Freedom (a) coterie of dogs? I did way back between 2006 and October 2014. Eight years? How disgraceful! I apologise to my yet-to-be-born children!

R.I.P to those on the suffocation queue. If you don’t read Headline Matters one Sunday, it means The Mast, or indeed Chambwa, would have been bitten and killed by THESE DOGS. But I stress that beware of dogs, albeit I don’t know how. For now, say a prayer! I’m still decent and respectful.

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.