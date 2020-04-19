Is COVID-19 a blessing in disguise or curse to Africa?

[By Daniel Bwalya]

In my mortal existence on this earth, nothing as life threatening and faith-shaking as the COVID-19, has ever come to pass.

Like many would agree, growing up in our African culture, we heard stories of plagues that wiped out an entire clan. In modern day Christian teachings, stories abound of plagues in the scriptures that ravaged humanity. However, in the present discourse the focus is not to give a heuristic description of the history of plagues and pandemics in human life but to ascertain whether COVID-19 is indeed a curse or blessing in disguise to Africa.

To assist in achieving the aforesaid, the present discourse will highlight the impact of the coronavirus on various aspects of life in Africa and the consequential lessons to be derived from the same. The discourse will base its analysis on the following schematic areas: social-economics, political, and the place of an African in humanity. All this is in view of helping each individual African and severally as a people of Africa to answer the question, COVID-19: A BLESSING OR CURSE TO AFRICA?

Social Economics

The out-break of the COVID-19 in that Chinese province of Wuhan, which as I am writing this, has fully recovered, has once again exposed the glaring differences in socio-economic outlook of Africans. While major international news outlets have focused on highlighting the efforts that governments across the globe have put in place and continue to put in place to fight this pandemic, most African news channels have highlighted the pleas of various countries on persons, both corporate and human, to assist in the fight against the virus.

This shows a marked difference between the African ethos from others, in that when there is a disaster like the one that has ravaged humanity, everyone is called upon to share the little they have to help their neighbour. In Africa we share not out of our abundance but we even go to the extent of sharing our poverty. This is exemplified in people going against legitimate advice from health professionals just to ensure that a mother feeds her children and that a father provides for his family.

Lesson 1: In Africa there is nothing more important than preserving life, not even losing life itself.

In the western countries there has been a clear debate about who is competent enough to handle and provide leadership during this crisis. Is it the health professionals or the political leadership?

Many news outlets have in the recent weeks carried reports of how different countries have managed to deal with COVID-19. There is seemingly a race to eradicating the virus and it seems there has arisen a direct correlation between the quality of the leadership in a particular country to how long it takes to end the pandemic. This has been typified by the US President declaring that America would be open by Easter and China relaxing COVID-19 related restrictions in the most affected province, Wuhan in just 7 weeks. An individual might wonder how one would get to such a conclusion.

In the months since this virus, there has been a clear shift in the media with all attention to COVID-19 to the extent that stories which would normally attract international coverage like the withdrawal of Bernie Saunders from the democratic nomination have almost passed unnoticed.

In the West specifically, there has been a focus on updates given by leaders on what their governments are doing and giving reassurances to their citizens on the efforts being made.

In Africa, however, things are a bit different serve for one or two countries that are truly metropolitan. There has not been a major hullaballoo going on in the media about the efforts of governments and citizens coming out to criticise government strategies.

The source of information has mostly been government officials with clearly scheduled timeframes and media of releasing the said information. In Africa it has almost been business as usual as many citizens have continued to go about their routines in total defiance to advice from health experts. There has not been much change with regard to government policies and operations. Our political leaders have continued to carry out their duties unabated, laws continue to be passed and those who transgress the law continue to receive punishment.

Alas, the one and only thing that has changed is that an African is not anymore an individual persona but a collective persona. In some countries, leaders have declined to institute certain measures just to avoid hurting their relationship with neighbours, bilateral and multilateral partners alike.

Lesson 2: In Africa we serve others before serving ourselves and leaders infallible because they only know the right thing to do for their citizens

Politics

The unfortunate arrival of COVID-19 has clearly brought to the fore the unstable state of our political systems. In some countries, elections have already been postponed due to COVID-19; companies are laying off workers, sending others on unpaid leave while still other companies have gone into liquidation.

The citizenry in most African countries do not have the persuasive voice to appeal to the moral conscience of their leadership to make decisions that are in the interest of its citizens. Whilst in the western countries we are hearing of governments giving stimulus packages to companies and individuals alike to help them deal with the effects of the virus, in Africa politicians have been positioning themselves to see how they can gain political mileage out of this pandemic (how ingenious…!).

Instead of essential commodities associated with the fight against the virus becoming cheaper now, economics of supply and demand have come into play. Key institutions like central banks are introducing measures that give more money to the affluent and not the least in need in society.

The authorities tend to listen more to the opinions of big manufacturing companies that are positioning themselves to take advantage of this pandemic’s windfall in terms of profits. Ordinary citizens have had their livelihood taken away from them even before the virus reaches them.

Whilst we are in the midst of a pandemic it is business as usual for state functionaries moving and implementing government projects without due regard to the masses that are going hungry because they are adhering to legitimate instructions from their superior. As all this happens most of the ordinary citizens are left to grumble without expressing themselves as they know that uttering a word may just be equivalent to jumping from a frying pan into a fire.

This scenario has simply exposed the artificial declaration of most African countries as democracies. Majority of our African people still believe in the traditional idea of leadership being a product of heredity or royalty.

Lesson 3: In Africa obedience to leadership is a social, cultural and religious obligation, regardless of the effects of the decision.

The place of an African in the global

Now than ever before the perception of an African by most individuals from the West has been made apparent. The missionaries who came to evangelise Africa had different strategies, among them immatriculea of the African. Some almost held the extreme view that creating a black person was A DIVINE ERROR which needed to be corrected by the missionaries. These are the same theories that propelled individuals like Adolf Hitler to begin his evil plan to eliminate other human beings and assign to himself the role of creator and destroyer of humanity.

Throughout history stories abound of how black people have been treated as less human basically because of the colour of their skin. This, unfortunately, has been exacerbated in this neo-colonial dispensation through the phenomenon of the ‘White Man in a Black Skin’. The old adage of the oppressed of today becomes the oppressor tomorrow has been fulfilled.

The COVID-19 has brought to the fore the glaring place that Africa carries in the global space. In recent weeks, different world leaders especially in the NGO world have called upon western countries to assist Africa deal with the effects of COVID-19. However, there has been little or no tangible response to this call, and rightly so. Why should a leader of another country focus on helping others before helping themselves?

The recent suggestion by eminent medical personnel and philanthropists that the vaccines be brought to Africa has generated a lot of debate. However, what are of concern are the reasons advanced by the individuals who peddled this suggestion. They argue that Africans have no capacity to protect themselves and take care of their own wellbeing. It is a shame that individuals with such levels of education were overtaken by their personal prejudices to think other people are less human just because they a black.

One may wonder the way out of this seemingly recurring phenomenon of black is not good enough. The solution does not lie in many Africans teaming up to criticise those who make such atrocious utterances but in diverting that energy into producing and acquiring the very things that make us vulnerable to the West.

The coronavirus has just shown in broad day light how carefree we as Africans have been with our God given natural resources. We need to step up and realise that we do not need approval of the West to embrace the Sondashi Formula just like the proven traditional Mutototo is not any worse than spending your money on a carbonated power drink.

Lesson 4: The West has always and will always look at Africa as second class. Africa is for Africans and Africans for Africa. You can run away from Africa but you cannot run away from the African in you.

Send your comments: bwalyadaniel23@yahoo.com