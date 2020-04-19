LUNGU FINE, IN CHARGE…he’ll do less talking as he executes his duty – State House

STATE House says President Edgar Lungu is fine and working normally.

State House said President Lungu is in charge and providing excellent leadership stressing that: “The President will do less talking as he executes his duty, which is leadership. Zambians are so far very pleased with this style of leadership because, despite the ‘war’ the country is at, the people have continued to transact business.”

On Friday, human rights activist Brebner Changala wondered why President Lungu had decided to stay away at a critical moment in the country.

He said Zambians needed to know if their President is unwell.

“There’s something the media is failing to do or has neglected to do at this critical time…is there an embargo or what? It’s extremely unusual for the President to be absent at a time we’re dealing with a pandemic, when the economy is crumbling and when police and a minister [Bowman Lusambo] are brutalising citizens… Why has he [President] disappeared from the public eye? The two times the President has addressed the nation, it has been through a recorded address. Where’s the President? Why has he decided to stay away?” asked Changala. “Of late, the Vice-President [Inonge Wina] has become active in terms of visibility and yet she’s older than him [President Lungu]. We are seeing an elderly woman in Vice-President Inonge Wina exposing herself to this disease but where’s the principal? If it’s about quarantine, it should be the Vice-President who should be secured because she’s advanced in age. If he’s unwell, let the nation know. Zambians need to know where the Head of State is. What has happened to him? The media must take an interest. Why should we just be addressed by [health minister Chitalu] Dr Chilufya and [information minister] Dora [Siliya?”

Responding to Changala’s concerns, President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe said the Head of State met the Chinese Ambassador on Friday, among other duties.

“The President is very fine and today met the Chinese Ambassador and had several other meetings in State House. He meets visitors almost every day to discuss various national issues on a daily basis,” he said on Friday in response to The Mast press query. “More importantly every week he chairs Cabinet Meetings because this has to continue happening so that Cabinet continues to approve government policies and provide leadership to the nation. Pictures, videos and statements have been issued to that effect.”

And responding to why President Lungu delegated health minister Chitalu Chilufya to give daily updates on COVID-19 instead of himself doing it like other African leaders were doing, Chipampe said the Head of State was a team player.

“As you rightly state he has addressed the nation twice since the advent of the COVID-19. The first was to announce measures to combat COVID-19, the second was after two weeks to review the measures. He will certainly soon address the nation again,” Chipampe said. “The majority Zambians who have watched him provide excellent leadership know that he is very fine and his address has shown that he is in charge and providing brilliant leadership. President Lungu believes in the abilities of each and every member of Cabinet and this is why he expects them to lead in their sectors.”

He said President Lungu did not have a know-it-all attitude, hence his delegation of duties to ministers.

“He is NOT ‘Mr know it all’. For instance, the Minister of Health is leading in the COVID-19 fight because at the core of this battle is the health of the people. The Minister of Health meets His Excellency every morning to brief him on the state of the COVID Pandemic and steps being taken to fight the pandemic to which His Excellency responds by providing further guidelines and approving the Minister’s propositions,” Chipampe said. “The Minister does this every day before the daily brief to the nation. This is why the Minister always refers to His Excellency’s guidance. The President is the Commander-In-Chief and the Minister is the commander on the battlefront, if you like.

The President will continue with this type of leadership because this is his style.”

Chipampe said President Lungu would work more and talk less as he had always done.

He said so far people were happy with the President’s style of leadership.

“The President will do less talking as he executes his duty, which is leadership. Zambians are so far very pleased with this style of leadership because, despite the ‘war’ the country is at, the people have continued to transact business,” said Chipampe.

“President Lungu has not completely lockdown the country to allow the economy to run, and this is what has set him apart in this crisis.”