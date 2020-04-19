Provide face masks for free like condoms – Moto

MAKE face masks available for free to people in public places such as bus stations and markets just as it is done with condoms, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

And Moyo, who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) and president of the Lifestyle Health Foundation (LHF), has urged the Ministry of Health to give locals makers of face masks specifications of the type of material to be use.

Meanwhile, the costs of face masks in the tourist capital has risen from K5 to K16.

In an interview, Moyo said governments have a duty to protect citizens against illnesses.

“Let the government make face masks accessible to all. No one should die because they have no money to buy a face mask. The government should buy mass face masks from funds being donated to the COVID-19 task force and put them in corridors for people to pick, put some in bus stations and at bank entrances for people to pick. Let face masks be distributed in the same way condoms are, for free. Let it be the same because in the face of COVID-19, condoms have no value, they are only meant to aid people’s pleasures but face masks are to aid people’s lives against COVID-19,” Moyo said.

He said he was having breathing difficulties with a face mask he bought from a pharmacy as it was made of a hard material.

Moyo said while the government’s recommendation that people wear face masks was welcome, it should not bring in other medical complications to people.

“I have found that some face masks are not of recommended materials. I have one which makes my breathing very difficult. I have to keep taking it off more frequently. The Ministry of Health needs to give guidelines of what type of materials should be used. A face mask should make me breath easily and protect me from COVID-19. With the one I have bought, it makes me gasp for air as if I am wearing a plastic bag,” he said.

Moyo added that some tailors and pharmacies were taking advantage of COVID-19 to cash-in on face masks by making them expensive.

“Face masks that used to cost K5 are now K16 in some pharmacies, K15 may be nothing to some people who are wealthy and comfortable, but it is a three days’ survival for poof families. So the government must use funds being donated to buy face masks and give free to people. No one should be at risk of contracting COVID-19 just because they are poor. Life is not a preserve of the rich, life is a right to everyone and that should not be based on the ability for one to protect him or herself against anything such as COVID-19. If one contracts COVID-19 just because they cannot afford to buy a face mask it’s a tragedy,” said Moyo.