UPND dissolves its Western Province executive committee

THE United Party for National Development has dissolved its Western Province executive committee.

Announcing the dissolution of the committee, party chairman for elections Gary Nkombo yesterday accused the ruling PF of buying the opposition party’s councillors.

He said the act to dissolve the executive committee was in reediness for the general assembly to be held soon.

Nkombo said old members who held positions in the dissolved committee were free to re-contest as dictated by the constitution.

“The caretaker committee is going to comprise the following honourable men and women who will occupy the administration of the party in Western Province, only up to the time when elections are held. Having said so, I would also like to say that the dissolved committee will be at liberty and this is a catch word, they will be at liberty to re-contest their positions as dictated by our own party constitution of the UPND,” Nkombo said.

“I am pleased to announce the caretaker committee as follows; chairman, honourable Kapelwa Bangweta, member of parliament for Nkehema Constituency, vice chairman, Mr Musole Lindekuma, resident of Sesheke, chairlady Ms Mushiba Kaumba, resident of Limulunga, vice chairlady, Muyambango Kashina Sheba, resident of Lukulu,” Nkobo said

The new executive has Sesheke member of parliament Romeo Kan’gomba as chairman of the youth wing, and would be deputised by Jack Mwaanga and Eugene Kapatiso.

“The youth secretary will be Mr Liyembani Luhamba and the three committee members will be comprising the following individuals, His worship the Council chairman of Kaoma Mr Austin Muneku, Mr Shimunika as well as madam Musiwa Namatama,” Nkombo said.

Nkombo urged party members to foster unity as they go through the process of revitalising and re-energising themselves in readiness for the 2021 elections.