If Edgar Lungu’s closure of Prime Television, The Post and other news media outlets is not tyranny, what is it?
Control of the flow of information is the tool of the tyrannical leadership, the dictatorship.
Withholding information is the essence of tyranny.
In his tyrannical pursuits Edgar respects no law; he has no boundaries.
The closure of The Post was a corrupt, tyrannical and lawless act. And the most corrupt and daring elements were hired and deployed by Edgar to close The Post.
Last week’s closure of Prime Television was equally tyrannical, cruel and lawlessness. It cannot be legally, politically and morally justified. It demonstrates very high levels of recklessness, intolerance, tyranny, lawlessness and lack of restraint.
Indeed, ‘wherever law ends, tyranny begins’.
John Locke states in Section 202 of Chap. XVIII “Of Tyranny” in Book II of the Two Treatises of Government that even magistrates must abide by the law: “Where-ever law ends, tyranny begins, if the law be transgressed to another’s harm; and whosoever in authority exceeds the power given him by the law, and makes use of the force he has under his command, to compass that upon the subject, which the law allows not, ceases in that to be a magistrate; and, acting without authority, may be opposed, as any other man, who by force invades the right of another. This is acknowledged in subordinate magistrates. He that hath authority to seize my person in the street, may be opposed as a thief and a robber, if he endeavours to break into my house to execute a writ, notwithstanding that I know he has such a warrant, and such a legal authority, as will impower him to arrest me abroad. And why this should not hold in the highest, as well as in the most inferior magistrate, I would gladly be informed.”
The equality of all citizens under the law is a lynch-pin of the modern notion of the rule of law in a democratic state. A revolutionary implication of this idea, well appreciated by Locke in the tumultuous 1680s, is that even rulers and their magistrates were also under the “sovereignty of the law”. Locke concludes that when any member of the state exceeds his legal authority or in any way violates the law, he ceases “to be a magistrate; and, acting without authority, may be opposed, as any other man, who by force invades the right of another.”
What Edgar needs to realise is that he can only have power over people as long as he doesn’t take everything away from them. But when he has robbed a man of everything, he’s no longer in his power – he’s free again.
