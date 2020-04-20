Covid-19 carnage: natural disaster or collateral damage?

[By Melvin Chisanga]

The internet has revolutionised information flow, so much so that it has even eroded the gate keeping powers that the traditional media used to wield, allowing anyone who so wishes, to produce content on any topical issue and amplify the narrative independently in the way they wish at absolutely no cost.

Since COVID-19 broke out about five months ago, internet has been awash with theories on what could have led to the pandemic. My discourse on Vantage Point today, for the larger part, focuses on the various schools of thought surrounding the probable causes of COVID-19 and the role the internet has played as a vehicle through which these theories have been transmitted.

COVID-19, which is the short form for coronavirus disease of 2019 is caused by a virus which is a spiky ball of genetic material coated in fatty chemicals called lipids. The disease first reared its ugly face of death on the globe in the China, with the city of Wuhan playing host towards the close of 2019

Defying all political and physical jurisdictions, the outbreak did not waste time to upgrade its status from epidemic to pandemic, as it soon started hovering upon the entire globe like a restless evil spirit, sweeping through care homes of Europe and America, leaving them desolate after consigning a considerable lot of their inhabitants to their early graves. How ironic that humanity in its entirety, with all its scientists, seems to be yielding to such a humble assailant.

Whilst I am cognisant of is the fact that scientists have given their position on what could have led to the outbreak of COVID-19. I am equally not blind to the fact that this has not stopped speculations on this same issue from taking rounds. Several conspiracy theories have since been propagated, suggesting different possible causes and motives behind the outbreak.

Abreast with the ever-widening cloud of doom that the COVID-19 outbreak is casting across the length and breadth of the globe, is the daily growing list of probable causes of the outbreak, both natural and man-made. The 100-year interval and the Chinese’s propensity to eat anything that has breath are, according to what I am privy to, the two most talked about most likely “natural” causes of the outbreak.

It is commonly believed of history that it helps us to know where we are coming from, where we are, and indeed project into the increasingly uncertain future, in as far as understanding the human calendar of existence and everything that surrounds it, is concerned.

Moreover, if history really repeats itself as is also widely understood of it, then we can also rightly say our future is an open book, can’t we? Hence the need to take vested interest in the events of the past, even as we endeavor to understand what is going on and predict what may lay in store for humanity, both in the near and distant future.

Looking back into history, one thing that comes out clearly is that mother earth is no strange ground to disasters of COVID-19’s nature. The 1720 great plague of Marseille, the 1820 cholera outbreak of…..and the 1920 Spanish flu, to mention but a few, are some of the pandemics that have visited this life-supporting planet and claimed souls in thousands in the past.

Despite lacking any empirical backing, the 100-year interval in between these pandemics should give its proponents everything to base their arguments on and its critics something to seriously think about, shouldn’t it? Being creatures that we know we are, we as humans, save for some religions that revere bizarre deities and atheists who do not subscribe to any deity, know that there exists a creator somewhere beyond the skies.

Having established the fact that pandemics are not a new phenomenon to mankind, and that they are caused by pathogens unknown to science, allow me to posit that there is nothing new about COVID-19, save for the fact that it is the first, and hopefully will be the last in this human epoch.

The animal to human transmission theory is currently the scientifically plausible means by which the virus, which is predominantly found in bats, could have found itself in humans. Taking extra care not to sound demeaning to our colleagues from the Far East and those domiciled there, may I say their interactions with outlandish animals leaves much to be desired.

With Lizards, snakes bats, dogs, cats, owls, armadillos and pangolins, to mention but a few, all making it to their dietary chart, it makes a lot of sense to believe that COVID-19 originated from animals. After all, a mere sight or thought of some of these creatures as a delicacy can actually trigger some form of malady in some people.

Most appalling and perhaps more worrying than the would-be natural causes of the outbreak, however, are the conspiracy theories that have been gaining momentum at almost the same pace as the disease itself. A number of them have emerged in the recent past and it seems only God knows when we shall stop counting. This leads me to my biggest question; have our heroes become the terrorists they have been condemning?

Looking at the names of the people that are being implicated in these theories, the immediate wish of anyone who knows what role these people have played in the area of public health, would be that it is not true. Most notable of all is the name of Mr Bill Gates. Could the second richest man alive (having only lost the top slot to Mr Jeff Bezos recently) be behind the racketeering? Has the one of the biggest known philanthropists in human history capitulated to the biddings of the flesh; selfishness?

It is ironical to learn that in 2015, the same Mr Gates had warned the world of a pandemic in a TED talk. He had said that a pandemic would take place in the next decade and the pandemic could kill over 30 million people in the six months similar to the 1918 pandemic that killed over 50 million people. “The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war,” he had said. How then is he managing to play the dual roles?

Conspiracy theories about the supposed health effects of 5G have been spreading like wildfire across social media in recent years, in part because the conspiracy often runs through long-established anti-vaccination groups, many of which now believe 5G is either causing illness directly or that it is a deliberate effort to use radiation to weaken immune systems to force everyone to accept vaccinations.

The specifics of how COVID-19 is grafted onto these preexisting conspiracies vary; some say the coronavirus crisis is a cover to conceal the implementation of 5G network, while others believe 5G trials in Wuhan, China, damaged the immune systems of residents as part of the wider plan to impose forced vaccinations. Some claim that maps of 5G hot spots match up with COVID-19 outbreaks or think it has something to do with interfering with atmospheric oxygen.

Some strains combine all of the above, spinning a bizarre narrative about an effort by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to depopulate the planet using vaccines, 5G, and the coronavirus. Depopulate the planet whose lives he has been preserving by spending millions of dollars on charity donations?

The theories that Bill Gates is connected to coronavirus, and that he wants to benefit from the pandemic by pushing some vaccines that will track users, have spread through videos on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and through other sites. Gates, meanwhile, has called the claims crazy. In an interview on a China-based news channel CCTV, he said: “I’d say it’s ironic if you take somebody who’s doing their best to get the world ready. We are in a crazy situation so there’s going to be crazy rumours.” Could anyone expect him to accept even if it were true, anyway?

Former US President Barrack Obama is also on record, warning world leaders of the possibility of a flu pandemic and urging them to act proactively. Like Gates, Obama predicted the pandemic with equally eye-popping precision. In my view, even such kind of foreknowledge exhibited by some world leaders tends to give credence to some of these theories. How did they know?

As all this blame-game is going on, the disease does not seem one that will rest on its laurels anytime soon. Yes, there are reports of the new infection and death rates reducing so called the flattening of the curve. But, as if someone is planning evil against us, you will also hear disturbing projections of its expected death toll when it peaks. What should we do then?

I have come across very interesting reactions to the statements that are saying Africa is yet to experience the real problem of COVID-19. One particular reaction that I found so interesting is where, in apparent displeasure to the statement, someone simply said, “back to sender”. Is this the way we are supposed to be responding to such reports?

Whilst the sophistication of the human mind and its selfish desires cannot be overemphasised, reducing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to a racket, and dismissing the deaths it has caused as mere collateral damage is nothing but a big recipe for more trouble. Even if peradventure there is such a thing as conspiracy at the centre of COVID-19, the propagating of these theories in the middle of the crisis does not make things any better.

Instead, it only gives people a wrong attitude towards the pandemic, diverting their attention from concentrating on self-protection to pointing an accusing finger at someone. The pandemic is real and its death toll is still on the rise. Are our heroes really trying to sort out the problem or they are just tinkering around its corners, knowing very well the right time to release the vaccine?

Notwithstanding all the theories and speculations around the cause or motive behind COVID-19, we need to adhere to the prescribed guidelines on how we can keep ourselves safe from the disease. The worst we can do when we come across these theories is to drop the guard and expose ourselves. After all, what would we do to change the situation even if we had proof that it is indeed a case of conspiracy and not some unknown pathogens?

