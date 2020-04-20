I’VE ENDURED MUCH HATRED – HAMUKALE

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale says it is not easy to be minister in an opposition stronghold because everything government does is viewed as bad.

Dr Hamukale said even when he was being appointed Minister of Southern Province he knew that no one will glorify him in the area and that many would be looking for faults in him.

“It is not easy to be Minister in an opposition stronghold because everything government does is viewed as bad even when it is good. I have endured a lot of hatred and prejudice in my quest to offer a service to the people here. It is a very unpopular journey to be minister even when you are hardworking because you are accused of all sorts of things and it really pains me to hear people portray a picture as if in Zambia there are no honest people,” he said. “People just condemn without proving what they have done themselves or give a choice. And I knew that I was not expecting a smooth road when I was appointed Minister of Southern Province. It is very difficult but I’m proud that for the past three years in a row now in Southern Province we have zero audit queries but that is not popular because it means a reduction on those that depend on fabricating stories about corruption.”

Dr Hamukale said his focus was on developing the province regardless of what his critics say about him.

“All I think, always, is how best I can serve the province and not what people are saying. To be honest this province is getting more money than other provinces yet as government we are being condemned to say ‘no we are not doing anything’,” he said.

Dr Hamukale claimed that when it comes to development even if certain people did not agree with him, he still gave them development because at the end of the day PF had to account to the people as to what it did in five years.

“After five years, people will not be interested in how I differed with who and who because it’s not important to them but they will simply ask all of us that ‘what did you do when you were in government?’. That’s the question that as leaders we must all answer. Here in Southern Province we have been receiving full amounts [of] CDF (Constituency Development Fund) while others have been receiving half but still people here complain that government is not working,” he said. “One thing, I can walk with my head high as Minister because there is zero corruption in Southern Province.”

Dr Hamukale disclosed that the PF government under President Edgar Lungu only comprised of individuals that were doing their best “to run their race” with dignity contrary to assertions from critics that it was corrupt.

“Those accusing PF of being corrupt do they mean that in [Frederick] Chiluba’s time [Levy] Mwanawasa was not there? The media must start writing good about their leaders just like the case with Daniel and Joseph in the Bible. We read because someone wrote something good about them,” he said.

Dr Hamukale said Southern Province had developed tremendously under his charge because President Lungu was so supportive.

“I’m a very proud minister who has done his best to deliver. It’s just that being in an opposition stronghold everything is bad and no one can glorify you. For now, no one sees that and it pains to paint ministers as corrupt. If it is in Southern Province, you will even hear sentiments that we don’t want Hamukale, ‘please, Mr President give us another minister in Southern Province’. They say that because they don’t know how much I have lobbied for development they are seeing here. So people of Southern Province must open their eyes,” he said.

He believes that everyone was given an opportunity to serve people anywhere in public or private sector hence must do their best to run that institution or portfolio with the highest level of integrity.

“Personally, I don’t even have any desire to get any single government contract and will never use my position as minister to influence money into my pocket, never! I have a small salary – whatever I get I move on. You can ask those who taught me in school, I want to walk with my head high when I leave office,” Dr Hamukale said.

“Let the people know that as PF under President Lungu we are here to serve them and not for corruption as those opposing us allege. In my case the President gave me an opportunity to work on his behalf for the people of Southern Province and I can’t disappoint him,” said Dr Hamukale. “For me it’s not pretence even when I was working at PANNER, if they overpaid me I was taking the money back. While at FRA (Food Reserve Agency) as marketing manager, I was one of the few managers – I don’t know who else but I can tell you its own record – I brought money back. If I went on a trip and I have excess, I brought it back and gave them. So the media must bring such realities to the surface so that people can know that there are people who are honest and stories of corruption are fake.”

And Dr Hamukale has urged young people that want to excel in life not to focus on greediness because it leads to shortcuts.

He said it was important for young people at all times in life to uphold the values they were taught at church and schools.

“Be content with what you have and you should not lose the values that you were taught at church and schools. Young people must stick to their values, they go to church, we grow in schools and are taught values. I’m not aware of any school, be it university or college, that teach students that steal when you become a manager,” said Dr Hamukale.