Kampyongo, Lusambo ‘in power struggle’ – Kalala

JACK Kalala says there’s a power struggle between Stephen Kampyongo and Bowman Lusambo.

He argues that home affairs minister, Kampyongo has been wrongly given kudos for condemning the use of the police to whip people who are found drinking in bars at night against the presidential order as a measure of fighting COVID-19.

Kalala, a presidential assistant for projects monitoring and implementation in the Levy Mwanawasa administration, believes there is an underlying personal reason in Kampyongo’s position.

“I do not think that Kampyongo has condemned the use of police brutality because he genuinely believes that it is wrong and against the law. He has not done it in good faith. There is an underlying personal reason. His reaction is a sign of an existence of rivalry between the two PF Ministers who, incidentally, happen to be both masters of thuggery,” he argued. “Kampyongo’s apparent positive position on the matter is because he hasn’t been happy with his colleague minister using the police to make a name for himself. He has felt that his authority is being undermined by Lusambo. It’s a power struggle. It shows that the two did not sit down to discuss and agree together on the operation. Since when did Kampyongo become a respecter of the law?”

Kalala said the police have used brutality and killed innocent people before without Kampyongo condemning them.

“He has instead been on their side and supportive of their use of force. It is even an open secret that anti-riot vehicles and other materials have been acquired for use for whatever anticipated future situations,” he said. “It’s misplaced appreciation to give credit to Kampyongo for condemning the police action to whip people.”

Kalala said while administration of corporal punishment or any act of brutality was wrong and illegal, praising Kampyongo for condemning such acts without looking at the underlying reasons as to why he has done so is not a good and right thing to do.

“That is how we fail to hold leaders accountable for the wrong deeds they do while in office upon their show of a slight change. Instead this should be a chance to take Kampyongo to task as to why he had behaved differently before? Why the change of heart now?” asked Kalala.

Featuring on 5FM, last Tuesday, Kampyongo said officers were trained to make a fair judgement on how to enforce laws during the course of their work. He said officers were only supposed to apply minimum force where necessary and proportional to the resistance.

“…We are also saying that for any operation that you undertake, you know the requirement. When there’s an operation order, you know who gives instructions. Not even me as Minister of Home Affairs would tell someone to say go and whip that one, and arrest that one. It doesn’t work like that. Police officers know the way instructions are given to them. Even when to invoke the minimum force, it must be lawful instructions from the hierarchy of command,” said Kampyongo. He said police should ensure they conducted themselves professionally and strike a balance between observing people’s liberties and enforcing the law.

Lusambo has been leading police patrols that has seen Lusaka residents being whipped, on video, for disregarding a presidential directive over patronizing bars and nightclubs.

Civil society organisations, including the Human Rights Commission, have condemned Lusambo’s actions. Instead Lusambo warned Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya that he’ll personally whip him should he be found in a bar.